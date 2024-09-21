India Celebrates National Cinema Day with a Record-Breaking 6+ Million Moviegoers

National, September 21st, 2024: The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is pleased to confirm that a record number of cinemagoers went to the movies on September 20th, 2024, to celebrate the National Cinema Day. This year’s National Cinema Day expanded to over 4,000 screens, featuring renowned cinema chains such as PVR INOX, CINEPOLIS, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, MOVIEMAX, NY CINEMAS, STERLING, M2K, RAJHANS, DELITE, and several others.

With 6+ million (estimated) moviegoers flocking to theatres across India, this year’s National Cinema Day was an astounding success, much like the record-setting triumphs of the past two editions, which saw over 6+ million moviegoers. Stree 2, Yudhra, Tumbbad, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam and The Buckingham Murders have emerged as major crowd-pullers, winning hearts across the country and setting new benchmarks for cinematic excellence. Alongside these, other notable films like Transformers One, Never Let Go, and regional movies such as Navra Maza Navsacha – 2, Sucha Soorma, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, The Greatest of All Time, Mathu Vadalara 2, Kishkindha Kandam, Bibi Rajni, Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali among others, have further enriched the diverse and dynamic lineup for this year’s National Cinema Day.

The event not only established a new benchmark for the Indian cinema industry but also reignited the nation’s profound love for the cinematic experience, transforming theatres into vibrant hubs of celebration once again. We extend our sincere gratitude to the millions of film fans whose enthusiasm made this year’s National Cinema Day an extraordinary success.