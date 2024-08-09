India sees alarming rise in Gynaecological cancers among young women; Top robotic gynaecological surgeons’ forum

New Delhi, 9th Aug 2024: At New Delhi today, the top robotic-gynaecological surgeons from India, informed that India is currently experiencing a concerning rise in gynaecological cancers among younger women, underscoring an urgent need for spreading more awareness about preventive measures, importance of early screening and enhanced adoption of advanced treatment options like robotic-assisted surgery. In response to this growing challenge, the Association of Gynaecological Robotic Surgeons of India (AGRS) is set to explore innovative advancements in robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) to improve the management of these complex cases and enhance patient outcomes. As a part of that, they are conducting an international conference, RoboGyn India 2024, in New Delhi. This distinguished event will bring together leading national and international experts in robotic-assisted surgery within gynaecology and gynaecological oncology.

While talking about the rising trend of gynaecological cancers, Dr. Rama Joshi, a leading Gynae Onco robotic surgeon and the Organizing Chairperson of RoboGyn India, said “We are witnessing a rise in gynaecological cancers among younger women in India, a trend that is both distressing and demanding of our attention. For instance, we are seeing more incidences of endometrial cancer among young women in their early 30s, a condition traditionally seen in post-menopausal women. Rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes in India, including sedentary habits, high-calorie diets, and increased stress levels, have significantly impacted women’s health”. While talking about the ways to tackle it, she said, “Regular check-ups and screenings play a critical role in the early detection and management of such gynaecological conditions. Any patient coming with excessive or irregular bleeding must be evaluated to exclude uterine cancer. These proactive health measures allow for the identification of potential issues before they progress to more severe stages, significantly improving treatment outcomes. Robotic-assisted surgery with advanced technologies like da Vinci has emerged as a crucial tool in addressing these complex cases. We could even save a woman in her early pregnancy with a complex ovarian tumour, without harming the foetus, by using this technology. However, we need more surgeons and other healthcare professionals to get trained on this technology, to make it available for all eligible patients across the country.”

The leaders from the gynaecological robotic surgeons’ forum also discussed about, obesity becoming a major public health concern in India. In obese patients, the surgical risk is very high. In order to reduce Morbidity, and extend the improved quality of life, the focus is changing to the use of technology.