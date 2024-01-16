India STEM Foundation Announces WRO India Season 2024

January 16, 2024, India – The India STEM Foundation, in collaboration with the National Council of Science Museums, Government of India, is proud to announce the commencement of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) India Season 2024.India STEM Foundation is the national organiser of World Robot Olympiad in India since year 2006 as well as hosted the WRO International Championship in 2016. World Robot Olympiad is the largest international robotics competition with participation of over 90+ countries. This event aligns with the goals of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing holistic education and the development of 21st-century skills.

Under the inspiring theme ‘Earth Allies,’ WRO India Season 2024 invites students to innovate robotics solutions addressing global sustainability challenges. Registration for the Virtual Championship Event is now open until January 21, 2024. The newly launched Season 2024 website serves as a comprehensive resource for participation details, criteria, themes, games, and updates.

In a significant move to promote wide participation, schools registering two or more teams will enjoy a special incentive: waiver of the registration fee for the second team. The competition features various categories including Future Innovators, RoboMission, Future Engineers, and RoboSports, catering to different age groups and skill levels.

The WRO India Season 2024 will unfold in stages, starting with the Virtual Championship, followed by Regional and National Championships, culminating in the International Championship in Türkiye. This sequence offers participants a platform to showcase their innovative solutions, engage in critical thinking, and develop teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Recognizing the pivotal role of robotics competitions in STEM education, the India STEM Foundation will provide free and certified training sessions to students and teachers across India, and conduct bootcamps as well as Regional Championship in 12 cities. The aim is to foster innovation, teamwork, and a deeper engagement with STEM disciplines, preparing students for future challenges and career opportunities.

WRO India 2024 is not just a competition; it’s a global movement towards a sustainable future, powered by the brilliance and creativity of young minds. We invite schools and educational institutions across India to be part of this exciting journey.

Registration & Progression Details:

Special School Offer: Free registration for one team on enrolling two or more teams (Only for Future Innovators Category)

Flexible payment methods available

India STEM Foundation

India STEM Foundation (ISF) is India’s leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing easy and cost-effective access to research-based, hands-on STEM education programs for schools, educators, and students across India. Their mission is to bridge the gap and make STEM education accessible to students from all social and economic backgrounds.