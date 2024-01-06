Indian Dental Association (IDA) and CoverYou Enters into a Strategic Partnership

Mumbai / New Delhi, 06th Jan. 2024: CoverYou, as one of India’s most trusted, fastest-growing, leading providers of comprehensive insurance solutions, a licensed insurance broker authorized by the IRDAI today has entered into a partnership with Indian Dental Association (IDA), an independent and recognized voice of dental professionals in India.

As a testament to CoverYou’s commitment to providing unparalleled insurance services, this collaboration aims to cater to the specific needs of the dental community. The partnership allows IDA members to access a wide range of insurance products designed to safeguard their professional and personal well-being.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Professional Indemnity Insurance: CoverYou will offer tailor-made professional indemnity insurance solutions, addressing the unique risks faced by dental professionals in their practice.

Health Insurance: Comprehensive health insurance plans will be available, ensuring IDA members and their families receive top-notch healthcare coverage and financial protection.

Motor Insurance: CoverYou’s extensive range of motor insurance products will provide IDA members with options that align with their preferences and needs.