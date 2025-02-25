Indian Leader Recognized as Rotary’s ‘Global Champion Of Peace’

[New Delhi, 25th February 2025] – Rotary International today announced Swati Herkal among six global recipients of its prestigious People of Action: Champion of Peace recognition for 2024-25, for her groundbreaking work in preventing rural conflict through agricultural innovation. Herkal, a member of the Rotary Club of Wai, Maharashtra, developed this initiative in response to growing economic pressures facing small-scale farmers in India.

Through her groundbreaking soil regenerative techniques, Herkal was able to demonstrate how sustainable farming practices can create economic stability and foster peace. By introducing sustainable farming techniques, her project has increased crop yields, reduced financial strain on farmers, and revitalized rural economies—helping prevent migration and social unrest. Till date, the project has reached more than 1,100 farmers, introducing methods that increase productivity while reducing environmental impact and operational costs. Now, she has expanded her initiative, collaborating with women’s self-help groups across multiple villages to create a broader impact.

For over a century, Rotary has committed itself to addressing the needs of communities across the globe. To recognize these efforts, Rotary honors six initiatives annually through the People of Action Honors program. Alongside Herkal’s work, this year’s recognized initiatives include:

Providing psycho-social support and digital education for refugee children in Germany,

Addressing transgenerational trauma and fostering interethnic reconciliation in Bosnia-Herzegovina,

Bridging societal divisions through structured dialogue programs in the U.S.,

Integrating peace-focused strategies into national climate policies in Colombia, and

Providing vocational training to displaced women and girls in Chad to foster economic independence and stability.

Other winners across the world are Anne Kjær Bathel from Germany, María Cristina Cifuentes from Colombia, Domino S. Frank from Chad, Linda Low from USA, Sanela Music from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“Sustainable peace begins with economic stability and environmental harmony,” said Swati Herkal. “By empowering farmers with regenerative practices, we are not only improving livelihoods but also strengthening communities, preserving our land, and inspiring future generations to see agriculture as a path to prosperity and peace. True transformation happens when we invest in people, the planet, and a shared vision for a better future.” Congratulating this year’s winners, Stephanie Urchick, Rotary International President 2024-25 said, “Peacebuilding starts with individuals who take the first step toward resolving conflict, building trust, and fostering understanding. By leading efforts in their communities, these honorees exemplify how grassroots initiatives can lay the foundation for lasting peace.”

Rotary members throughout the world develop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, help mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment. Over the last 100 years, US $5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation – Rotary’s charitable arm that helps clubs work together to perform meaningful, impactful service.

Rotary also awards up to 130 fully funded fellowships for studies at its seven Peace Centers each year, which has trained more than 1800 peace fellows from over 140 countries since 2002, preparing them for leadership roles in government, NGOs, and international organizations.