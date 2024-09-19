Indian private credit company Oxane Partners has won multiple portfolio management technology awards in the US

New Delhi, Sep 19, 2024: Oxane Partners, a leading technology-driven solutions provider to private markets, shares that its Oxane Panorama solution has been recognized with three U.S. awards – ‘Best Portfolio Management System of the Year’ at the PE Wire U.S. Credit Awards, and ‘Best Portfolio Management Software’ as well as the ‘Best Data Management Solution’ at the HFM U.S. Services Awards. The awards were presented in New York on September 12th, recognizing leading players in the alternative credit space.

As the size of the private asset market grows, investment firms are increasingly prioritizing strategic technology initiatives to unlock value and scale. Over the past decade, the market has grown by 10-fold and continues to expand, necessitating demand for solution partners who can effectively address the needs of investment firms in portfolio management, while enabling scale in a growing market.

For over a decade, Oxane has been addressing these needs with its flagship solution, Oxane Panorama suite of solutions. Built ground up for private credit, Oxane Panorama offers holistic coverage across asset-based lending, corporate credit, real assets, whole loan portfolios, securitized products, fund finance, and other illiquid assets, all within one unified ecosystem. By integrating a technology-first approach with deep domain expertise, Oxane continues to align with its mission of digitalizing and transforming private credit investments for its clients globally. As a reflection of Oxane’s commitment to client success, Oxane has been recognized with more than 25 accolades globally across its suite of solutions and services.