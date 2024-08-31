Indian Racing Festival: Chennai is all set for historic night races

Chennai, Aug 31: As the Indian Racing Festival 2024 edition is all set to revv up for the country’s first-ever night race, as Chennai gears up for an electrifying weekend that promises to make history with a perfect backdrop of the iconic Island Ground under the twinkling starlight.

Nestled in the heart of this vibrant metropolis, the 3.5 km street circuit features 19 turns, multiple chicane and fast straights, including the striking Napier Bridge, painted in a chequered flag design as the zooming formula cars and the drivers will zoom by the War Memorial. Presented by Kingfisher Soda and promoted by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, the night race will be nothing short of a spectacle and a monumental step forward for Indian motorsports.

Supported by the Tamil Nadu government, this race aims to elevate Chennai’s status as a motorsport capital by offering fans an unparalleled experience. With packed houses in attendance having close to 9,000 spectators the streets of Chennai will be transforming itself to etch themselves among the global few when it comes to having Night Street Circuit in the world.

Dr. Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary to Youth Welfare and Sports Development said, ” Lot of efforts have been undertaken to bring this milestone night circuit to life in the streets of Chennai. It is not only a prestigious moment for India but will also propel Chennai and Tamil Nadu in the global map as a strong Motorsports destination. While every effort is going into the smooth execution of the race and create a thrilling street circuit which will not only be a spectacle to watch out for but also will be as competitive as one can imagine. This is not just a race; it’s a celebration of speed, skill, and the spirit of Chennai.”

With IRL cars expected to exceed speeds of 200 kmph, the street track is set to push drivers to their limits as they strive to master the circuit configurations and maneuver for maximum speed and impact and on the grid which rums amidst multiple landmarks such as the centuries-old Fort St. George and the renowned Marina Beach in the whole stretch.

“We have done the hard yards to ensure that spectators enjoy the races in comfort and safety, and we are hopeful that India will be able to witness a grand success. We are indeed grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu, the SDAT team, and every other department that helped us to put this landmark race together,” said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), promoters of IRF.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Indian Racing League event, some of the participating racers shared their thoughts on what this moment means to them. Their words reflect not only their passion for the sport but also the significance of the event in the broader context of Indian motorsport.

The six city-based franchise teams of Indian Racing League (IRL)– Chennai Turbo Chargers, Goa Aces JA Racing, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Hyderabad Blackbirds along with eight teams (includes six teams of IRL and two more teams. Ahmedabad Apex Racers and Godspeed Kochi) will be speeding as part of the FIA Formula 4 India Championships, are all charged up for this historic weekend.

Chethan Korada, the first Asian racer ever to win a race using prosthetic feet expressed his excitement on getting an opportunity to drive at the night circuit said, “It’s a great honor to be part of this event, and I’m deeply grateful to the government for this incredible opportunity. Racing has been my passion for the last 18 years, and I’ve competed in nearly every motorsport during that time. Reaching this point hasn’t been easy, and I want to thank Arman Ibrahim for the scholarship that made this possible. Racing on roads I’ve known since childhood is truly a dream come true, and I’m looking forward to the race.”

With experience of driving as part of European Formula 4 teams, India origin driver, Nikhil Bohra who is representing Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers said, “It is such a glamorous event that is not only a statement for Indian motorsport, but it’s just a statement around the world. I mean, to do this in a country with over one billion people is next level. I just have a huge respect for everyone who put this together. So, thank you for inviting me back, and I’m looking forward to this weekend.

The Goa Aces woman driver, Gabriela Jikova who had a podium finish in Round 1 said, “Motorsport, much like on the men’s side, has traditionally been male-dominated, but we’re seeing a significant change. Today, more women are getting involved, and this is evident in the Indian Racing League, where we have a growing number of female participants. Comparing it to my early days in karting, there were far fewer girls back then. It’s exciting to see women’s motorsport growing, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. We’re doing our best on the track, and I believe we’re doing a great job. Thank you.”

In the first round at Madras International Circuit on August 24-25, the Bengal Tigers excelled, with all drivers scoring points. Alister Yoong won Race-2, and Ruhaan Alva secured P3 in Race-1. In the Formula 4 segment, Australia’s Hugh Barter rebounded from a last-lap retirement in Race-1 to win the next two races, including a remarkable victory from P15 on the grid.

The event kicks off at 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday, offering spectators plenty of entertainment, including car stunts and “hot laps” by bike riders.

JK TYRE-FMSCI INDIAN NATIONAL RACING CHAMPIONSHIP

The Round-2 of the 29th JK Tyre-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship, made up of Formula LGB4 class with a 24-car grid, will run concurrently, and thus, it will set another landmark by becoming the first domestic motor racing competition to have night races.

Last weekend’s double-header witnessed some of the closest racing in recent memory, with the low-cost, entry-level Formula cars going wheel-to-wheel at tremendous pace. Dark Don team-mates, Bala Prasath (Coimbatore) and Tijil Rao (Bengaluru) survived the hectic competition to win a race apiece.

KEY INFORMATIONS FOR SPECTATOR MOVEMENT

To be a part of the first ever night race in Chennai, attendees are directed to specific gates and box offices based on their seating and ticket categories:

● Box Office 1 – Gate No. 2: Serves Grandstand 1, with entry from Muthuswamy Road/Bridge.

● Box Office 3 – Gate No. 4: Serves Grandstands 2, 3, 4 & 5, with parking at Kalavaram Ground and entry from Wallajah Road to Press Club Road.

● Box Office 4 – Gate No. 5: For the Media Stand, meeting at Tamil Nadu State Guesthouse, with entry from Wallajah Road to Press Club Road.

● Box Office 5 – Gate No. 6: Caters to Gold, Platinum, and Premium Lounges, with parking at Madras University and entry from Kamarajar Road.