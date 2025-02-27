Indian Women’s Business Club Champions Empowerment with Summit on International Women’s Day

Mumbai, February 27, 2025 – The Indian Women’s Business Club (IWBC), the only women’s club is set to redefine empowerment with an unprecedented event on International Women’s Day on the March 8, 2025. For the first time in India, a summit will be dedicated not just to empowering women, but to educating and equipping them with the tools and techniques necessary for success, both in life and in the workplace. Organised by the Indian Women’s Business Club (IWBC), this event promises to be more than just a conference, it will be a dynamic platform for over 500 ambitious and growth-driven women entrepreneurs to unite for a day of powerful networking, business opportunities, and leadership insights.

The “Accelerate Action Summit” will bring together women from all walks of life—whether they are established entrepreneurs, employees, homemakers on sabbatical, or aspirational women looking to start something new. The summit is designed to break traditional molds and offer transformative insights that will help women thrive in every aspect of their personal and professional lives.

With a vision to build a stronger ecosystem for women-led businesses, the Accelerate Action Summit will empower attendees to make meaningful connections, gain essential business insights, and showcase their ventures in a high-energy, inspiring environment.

Cleona Britto-D’Souza, Founder & CEO of IWBC states “Women today are empowered, but true progress comes from education and implementation. This summit isn’t just about inspiration—it’s about equipping women with the actionable strategies they need to turn their aspirations into success. This is a new era for women. We are not just celebrating accomplishments, we are providing the tools to create more opportunities, both for ourselves and for future generations.”

Why Accelerate Action Summit is Noteworthy:

Women-led businesses in India have been steadily rising in influence and contribution, yet they continue to face significant challenges around funding, scalability, and visibility. The Accelerate Action Summit is designed to bridge these gaps by fostering collaboration, offering educational opportunities, and creating spaces for meaningful business growth.

Key highlights of the Accelerate Action Summit include:

Inspiring Keynote Sessions : Attendees will hear from successful women leaders and entrepreneurs, who will share their experiences, insights, and strategies for thriving in business.

: Attendees will hear from successful women leaders and entrepreneurs, who will share their experiences, insights, and strategies for thriving in business. Business Growth Workshops: Participants will gain actionable strategies and expert advice on scaling and expanding their businesses in today’s competitive market.

Participants will gain actionable strategies and expert advice on scaling and expanding their businesses in today’s competitive market. Power Networking & Collaborations: This is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to create high-value business connections that could serve as the catalyst for their next big venture.

This is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to create high-value business connections that could serve as the catalyst for their next big venture. Showcase & Spotlight: Entrepreneurs will have the chance to showcase their brands and innovations to a larger audience, gaining visibility and access to potential partners and investors.

Entrepreneurs will have the chance to showcase their brands and innovations to a larger audience, gaining visibility and access to potential partners and investors. Celebrating Success: The summit will celebrate the incredible journeys of outstanding women entrepreneurs, recognizing their achievements and providing a platform for others to draw inspiration.

Feel Inspired by Real-Life Success Stories and gain invaluable insights from industry leaders as the Accelerate Action Summit fosters collaboration, growth, and empowerment for women entrepreneurs across India.