India’s first green ammonia project set to take off in Kakinada: Andhra govt

Amaravati, Jan 16: The government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that the State will host India’s first and the world’s largest green ammonia project.

AM Green is setting up a Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Complex with a planned capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Kakinada.

The first major equipment erection ceremony of AM Green’s plant is scheduled on Saturday.

The event will be attended by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

With a total investment of $10 billion, the AM Green project represents one of the largest clean-energy investments ever made in India, said an official statement.

The project will generate up to 8,000 jobs during the construction phase, besides creating large-scale, high-skill employment during operations and across allied industries such as renewables, logistics, storage, and port services.

For the first time in India’s history, green energy molecules produced domestically will be exported to global markets, including Germany, Japan, and Singapore, firmly positioning India — and Andhra Pradesh — as a clean-energy exporter on the world stage.

Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh posted on ‘X’ that Andhra Pradesh will move closer to becoming the Saudi Arabia of green energy.

The project is being developed through the brownfield conversion of an existing ammonia-urea complex.

The project will be commissioned in three phases reaching 1.5 MTPA by 2030.

AM Green has already entered into long-term supply agreements with leading global players, including Uniper (Germany), and is engaged with major companies in Japan and Singapore.

Green ammonia from Kakinada will be used globally for clean shipping fuel, power generation, and as a pathway to green hydrogen, supporting international decarbonisation goals.

This project uniquely demonstrates Andhra Pradesh’s capability to offer the entire clean-energy value chain from a single state, a first for India.

The State will have large-scale renewable energy generation (solar and wind), round-the-clock power enabled by pumped hydro storage, green hydrogen production, green ammonia manufacturing and port-based export infrastructure for global markets

The integrated system includes 7.5 GW of solar and wind energy, 1,950 MW of electrolyser capacity, and 2 GW of round-the-clock renewable power, supported by pumped hydro storage, including India’s first such project at Pinnapuram.

