India’s model Cow Shelter clebrates 25 Years — a legacy of love, faith, and environmental harmony

Hyderabad, Nov 9: Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram Gau Nivas, India’s best maintained Cow Shelter (Gau Niwas) celebrated its 25 Glorious Year of its service on Sunday here in the city at Gaganpahad, on the way to airport. To mark the occasion and celebrate the same it also performed Panchkundathmak Chandi Havanam as well as Annakut Mahotsav and various other programs

Panchkundathmak Chandi Havanam was performed by P.P. Pandit Sri Harishchandraji Kulkarni, under the blessings of P.P. 1008 Sri Seva Ramji (Bapji Maharaj) of Ramnath Ashram. Annakut Prasadam Seva continued from morning to evening. Kathak Dance Performance by Kum. Eesha Jain will be held. Melodious Bhajans were performed by Miss Purva Guru (All India Fame Maestro), Sri Arun Dhadhichi (T-Series Fame), and Bhajan Samrat Sri Arun Dev.

At all these events, one man stole everybody’s attention. He is Shri Dharamraj Ranka, a 85 years old young man, the man on the mission of protecting India’s most revered animal cow. He is the founder of Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goshala (Cow Shelter), the South India’s biggest and India’s best maintained cow shelter.

At an age when most people slow down, Shri Dharamraj Ranka, an 85-year-old philanthropist and jeweller turned passionate protector of cows, continues to serve tirelessly for the welfare of more than 6,000 cows, calves, and bullocks sheltered at Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas, Gaganpahad.

Founded 25 years ago by Shri Ranka, this eight-acre sanctuary with 80,000 sq. ft of RCC sheds is not just a shelter but a temple of compassion. Every cow here is treated like family — their milk is left for the calves, their dung distributed to farmers at nominal prices as organic manure, and each animal lives out its life with dignity and care. Over 100 workers are employed to maintain this haven, which spends nearly ₹70 lakh each month on upkeep.

Despite his age, Shri Ranka leads from the front. He travels barefoot — having given up footwear 25 years ago as a vow — and moves around in an auto-rickshaw to personally invite devotees and well-wishers to Gau Seva events. His humility, energy, and devotion make him a living symbol of selfless service.

“When you serve cows, you serve humanity,” says the soft-spoken Ranka ji, with the same fire that has driven him since rescuing his first cow decades ago.

The spiritual and cultural centre Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram Gaunivas, Gaganpahad, marks its silver jubilee with a grand day-long celebration filled with devotion, music, and cultural grace.

Over 15000 (fifteen thousand) devotees, animal lovers, and well-wishers graced this celebration of compassion and faith.

“We are performing the Panchkundathmak Chandi Havanam not only for spiritual harmony but also to spread awareness about the growing threat of pollution and climate change. It is no longer just Global Warming — it has become a Global Warning. Through this sacred fire, we want to remind humanity that protecting nature is the truest form of worship,” said Shri Dharamraj Ranka, Founder, Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas.

Disclosing the spirit of Annakut Festival, Mr Rank explained that the Annakut Festival — literally meaning “mountain of food” — signifies new beginnings and devotion. A wide variety of food items, prepared lovingly by devotees, were offered to God as a symbol of gratitude and abundance. The feast is later shared as Prasadam among all attendees.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas (Gaganpahad) and its sister centre Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gaukendra (Burjugadda) stand today as India’s model Goushalas — where modern care meets ancient compassion.

Even today, Dharamraj Ranka remains a one-man movement, inspiring countless others to join the cause of cow protection and humane service. Known affectionately as “the Barefoot Saint of Hyderabad,” he transformed from a successful jeweller into a lifelong Gau Sevak, dedicating his life and resources to the protection of India’s most revered animal.

Dharamraj Ranka is also instrumental in setting up one of the biggest Veterinary Hospitals, Maa Saraswathi, which was set up at Rs 3crore near Shamshabad in the city. The facility was set up with donations from animal lovers. The facility is equipped to perform 3000 surgeries per annum and treat 40,000 cattle in OPD per annum