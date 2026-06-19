India’s Office REITs Penetration Set to Reach 30 pc by 2030: Report

New Delhi, June 19: India’s office real estate investment trust (REIT) market is expected to witness strong expansion, with penetration projected to rise to nearly 30 per cent by 2030, according to a recent industry report.

The growth outlook is being supported by rising demand for Grade-A office spaces, increasing institutional participation, and a continued shift towards transparent and regulated investment structures in commercial real estate.

The report highlights that India’s office real estate sector is benefiting from sustained expansion in key growth segments such as IT services, global capability centres (GCCs), financial services, and emerging startups. This steady demand for modern workspaces is expected to remain a key driver for REIT growth over the coming years.

It further notes that REITs are helping formalise the commercial real estate market by improving transparency, enhancing liquidity, and enabling wider investor participation. The structure also allows investors access to stable rental income and professionally managed real estate assets.

Industry experts believe that the projected increase in REIT penetration reflects growing investor confidence and the strengthening of India’s commercial property ecosystem. Improved regulatory clarity and institutional-grade asset availability are also contributing to this positive outlook.

With continued urbanisation and corporate expansion, India’s office REIT segment is expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the country’s real estate investment landscape.

The report concludes that India’s office REIT market remains well-positioned for sustained long-term growth, aligning with global standards of real estate investment.