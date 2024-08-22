Inflection Point Ventures announces full exit from Fashor with 33% IRR

Chennai, 22nd August, 2024: Inflection Point Ventures, one of the most active angel platforms with over Rs 720 crore invested across 200+ startups, has announced a full exit from Fashor with a 33% IRR. IPV has achieved 3.75X MoM (Money over money) from this exit within 54 months of investing in the company. This success underscores IPV’s strategic expertise in nurturing and guiding its portfolio companies to thrive in the competitive startup landscape.

Commenting on the exit, Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures, says, “Our exit strategy, which is backed by data, collected over years of investing in Indian startups, continues to prove beneficial for our investors. As one of the largest angel platforms in India, it is our primary duty to not just find innovative startups to invest in but also look out for the right time to exit. We have maintained an impressive track record with that and as we continue to invest in Indian startups, we will also keep bringing exits that deliver high returns to our investors.”

Fashor, a fast-growing fashion brand, offers trendy and affordable Indian and fusion wear for women. It has made a significant impact by launching an extensive range of designer styles on its website Fashor.com, catering to the growing online demand for branded clothing in India. Known for its diverse and affordable offerings, Fashor has emerged as India’s largest brand in terms of the number of designs launched per month. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Fashor has successfully addressed the need for affordable designer clothing, making it accessible to a wide audience across the country.

IPV recognized Fashor’s unique strengths and opportunities. The collaboration was designed to go beyond traditional investment relationships. IPV worked closely with Fashor to refine their strategies, shape their business model, and craft a strong fundraising and exit plan.

IPV’s commitment extended to connecting Fashor with key industry professionals, helping the company build a network of the right experts to guide them through a planned growth and exit map.

Vikram Kankaria, CEO, Fashor, says, “Our partnership with Inflection Point Ventures has been instrumental in driving our growth and success. Their strategic guidance and support have enabled us to scale rapidly and achieve remarkable milestones. We look forward to continued innovation and expanding our impact in the fashion industry.”

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) has shown impressive growth over the last few years. In 2022, IPV celebrated a notable milestone with 12 successful exits, achieving an impressive 160% IRR. Building on this momentum, IPV continued to perform strongly in 2023, completing 14 exits with a solid 61% IRR despite the challenging funding winter.

As of 2024, IPV’s accomplishments include a total of 45 exits with an average IRR of 128%. This impressive track record highlights IPV’s commitment to driving growth and delivering substantial returns for its investors.