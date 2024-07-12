Mumbai, – INNISFREE, a leading Korean skincare brand under the Amorepacific Group, hosted an exclusive monsoon skincare session at the Nykaa Luxe Store, Linking Road, Mumbai. The event featured expert insights from renowned dermatologist Dr. Saloni Vora and attracted top beauty and skincare aficionados, including Mumbai-based media and influencers from the beauty and lifestyle community.

The evening offered guests a customized menu by Graiz India, featuring personalized vegetarian food and beverages that underscored INNISFREE’s commitment to cruelty-free practices, as certified by PETA. Attendees also enjoyed engaging activities such as a photo booth and live product charm customization.

Dr. Saloni Vora led an insightful session on managing skincare routines during the monsoon season. Guests had the unique opportunity to experience INNISFREE‘s innovative products firsthand and learn valuable monsoon skincare tips from Dr. Vora.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Nykaa to share our monsoon skincare regime, along with the expert advice from Dr. Saloni Vora. Our goal is to help people achieve healthy, glowing skin by providing expert-backed natural skincare solutions. We hope our guests enjoyed trying INNISFREE’s products and learning how to take care of their skin in this humid monsoon season,” said Paul Lee, Managing Director & Country Head, Amorepacific India. “As we continue to grow in India, we’re committed to educating our customers on the importance of natural ingredients in skincare. With so many active ingredients available in the market, it can be difficult to decide what to include for various skin types. By partnering with Dr. Vora, INNISFREE aimed to provide guidance to help our audience choose what works best for them,” added Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing & Training, Amorepacific India.

This successful event reinforces INNISFREE’s commitment to the Indian market, offering innovative, natural, and cruelty-free skincare solutions that cater to diverse Indian skin types and empower individuals to glow with confidence.