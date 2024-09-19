International Conference on Semiconductor Technologies – Materials to Chips, commences at Amity

Amity University Uttar Pradesh Noida campus, in association with Society of Semiconductor Devices (SSD) & Semiconductor Society (India), organized a three-day International Conference on the theme, “Semiconductor Technologies – Materials to Chips” from 18th -20th September 2024. The aim of this conference is to deliberate upon how India is taking lead in the manufacturing of semiconductor materials to chip and identify the role of research from academia and R&D institutions in this mission.

Addressing the gathering during the Inaugural Session, Chief Guest, Dr. S. K. Marwaha, Chief Technology Officer, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), MeitY, Govt. of India, averred, “India is one of the fastest growing economies and the third largest start up ecosystem in the world. It is also the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and has made significant progress in recent years. Our country aims to become a $300bn electronic manufacturing hub by 2026. The National Policy on Electronics 2019 envisions to position India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and manufacturing and the Government of India attaches high priority to electronics hardware manufacturing, since it is an important pillar of “Make in India” and “Digital India” programmes. India’s semiconductor ecosystem is growing, with the government and industry working together to build a strong domestic market and attract global companies. India has 20% of the world’s semiconductor design workforce and Sanand, Noida, Greater Noida, Bengaluru are becoming the major semicon hubs with the establishment of several new facilities.”

Sharing his views on the occasion, Prof. Vikram Kumar, Chairman, Society of Semiconductor Devices, stated, “In the last few years, the government has laid a lot of emphasis on semiconductors and India is going to emerge as a big semiconductor hub in the next few years. Semiconductors are the new drivers for attaining geo-political balance and the semicon idustry is grwing by leaps and bounds. Therefore, academic institutions must be at par with the industry and prepare skilled workforce who can work in the semicon industry and lead the mission of making India a semicon hub.”

Emphasizing upon the role of Semiconductors in the development of India, Dr. Monish Hooda, Director, Indian Semiconductor Mission, MeitY, Govt. of India, opined, “With India’s electronics sector now valued at over $150 billion, the Prime Minister has outlined a larger goal to grow the country’s electronics sector to $500 billion and create 6 million jobs by the end of this decade. The need of the hour is to create an ecosystem which can propel the growth of semicon industry and intensive R&D along with skill development will be required to create our own Semicon Intellectual Property (SIP).”

Prof. Yasuhiro Fukuma, Kyushu Institute of Technology, Japan, opined, “Japan’s semiconductor ecosystem is undergoing a revival with the government’s increased investment and the founding of new companies. Japan is also looking forward to collaborating with different countries for R&D in the semicon industry and such conferences allow for the exchange of information and ideas which can foster the growth of the industry globally.”

Sharing Amity’s vision, for semiconductor mission, Dr. Ashok. K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group, stated, “India’s semiconductor mission aims to build a vibrant semiconductor and display ecosystem to enable India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. Amity is committed to contribute to this mission and make India the largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity Universities, said, “Semiconductors have played an important role in the development of many countries such as Singapore and Amity will leave no stone unturned to ensure that it becomes the number one private institution in this area and contribute to making India a developed nation.”

Highlighting the significance of the Conference, Prof. (Dr.) Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, said, “To become self-reliant in the area of Semiconductor Technologies, India is focusing on the making of semiconductor materials, devices, entering into chip manufacturing with more emphasis on skill development. This conference will provide an opportunity to discuss various research activities and latest developments in semiconductor technologies.”