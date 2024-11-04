Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore

In today’s rapidly shifting educational and economic landscape, it’s essential for students to be prepared to navigate the complexities of evolving technologies and industry demands. As the gap between academic learning and professional readiness narrows, internships have emerged as a crucial component in equipping students to be ready for success. Schools are uniquely positioned to facilitate early-stage internships, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. These internships play a pivotal role in nurturing students by transitioning them from academic environments to professional success, outlines Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore.

WHY INTERNSHIPS ARE VITAL FOR STUDENTS’ CAREERS

Gaining Industry-Specific Skills and Training

Internships are instrumental in helping students develop specialised skills relevant to their chosen fields. Through these experiences, students gain a deeper understanding of industry operations and are evaluated on their performance, work ethic and fit within a company’s culture. This feedback allows students to make informed decisions about their career paths post-education. By investing in interns, companies have the opportunity to shape future professionals who align with their goals and values, acquiring both technical skills and professional interaction expertise.

Introducing Fresh Perspectives and Innovation

Interns often bring innovative ideas and new perspectives to organisations, informed by the latest academic knowledge and trends. Student interns’ enthusiasm and fresh viewpoints can challenge existing practices and drive creative solutions. Additionally, internships contribute to workforce diversity by including students from varied backgrounds and educational experiences, enriching the company’s culture.

HOW SCHOOLS PREPARE STUDENTS FOR INTERNSHIPS

Integrating Internship Training into the Curriculum

Schools play a crucial role in preparing students for internships by challenging them to undergo professional skills training as a part of their curriculum. Courses or modules focused on communication, collaboration, time management and problem-solving are essential. Peer study groups and mentorship further enhance students’ confidence and readiness to work. Formal internship placement programmes, where schools partner with companies to secure relevant internships, not only nurture classroom engagement but may also offer academic credit, integrating these experiences into the broader educational framework.

Facilitating Networking Opportunities

Networking is vital for securing internships and building professional relationships. Schools can greatly benefit from organising events and industry panels to connect students with professionals in their fields of interest. In addition to learning from experts about the opportunities of various career paths, these opportunities are crucial for accessing internships and establishing connections that can lead to future job prospects. Speaking with industry professionals also helps students understand the journey of learning and how non-traditional paths can lead to success.

Familiarising Students with Career Choices

Internships expose students to a range of knowledge that doesn’t just focus on immediate goals, but instead on skills and opportunities that may be beneficial in the future. Success is a relative term. Professional experience compliments education in helping students realise whether their chosen profession actually interests them in reality or not. They have the opportunity to talk to other professionals who may be pursuing a career in a field that is miles apart from the subjects they chose to study, bringing the understanding that landing on a career may not be a straight line and they may need to embrace non-traditional paths.

Internships play a pivotal role in empowering students to make better, informed choices about their path of study and career plans, and of perhaps choosing subjects that may not be directly related to their current career choice – thus helping them become well-rounded individuals.

Providing Feedback, Evaluation and Mentorship

Schools also ensure that students reflect on their internship experiences, fostering self-assessment and growth. This reflection, combined with feedback from mentors, helps students navigate challenges, maximise their internship experience and plan for future career goals. Mentorship programmes offer guidance and support throughout the internship, contributing to students’ professional development and preparedness.

Schools can be instrumental in preparing students for future readiness by equipping them with essential skills, resources, and support. By integrating internships into their educational framework, schools help students gain real-world experience, boost their confidence, and make a smooth transition from academic life to the professional world. This comprehensive approach is key to ensuring that students are well-prepared to thrive in their future careers.