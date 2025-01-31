IPRS Stage at Kala Ghoda 2025: A Vibrant Celebration of India’s Musical Diversity

Mumbai, 31st January 2025: The 2nd edition of the IPRS Stage, presented by the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025, was an electrifying celebration of India’s musical heritage. Held on January 26 and 27, 2025, at Cross Maidan, the IPRS Stage spotlighted the rich cultural traditions of Nagaland and Rajasthan with spellbinding performances by the Tetseo Sisters and the Desert Kats.

The music, a first-time exposure to many Kala Ghoda attendees had enthusiastic listeners swooning. The Tetseo Sisters, members of the Li speaking Chakhesang Naga Tribe, wooed a packed crowd with their resplendent native attires and beautifully rendered harmonic nuggets depicting life in the hills, philosophy and everyday exchanges on Republic Day. The Tetseo Sisters were truly excited with the response they evoked “Performing at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival was a deeply moving experience. Watching the audience connect with our music and dance with us was heart-warming. It was an honour to represent our culture on such a grand platform.”

The raw and earthy band “Desert Kats” from Barmer, Jodhpur Rajasthan with their heartfelt renderings of the best folk from Rajasthan showed remarkable stage presence packing in a powerful medley in their sparkling hour-long act. Their use of purely wooden instruments (read no metal string) in their whole performance is a refreshing change and underlines the Khan Brothers commitment to the ideals of the pure folk music of their native Langha tribe. The musical instruments Saarangi, Khartal and Alghoza are going to be carried forward as a true symbol of robust Rajasthani folk. The Desert Kats remarked, “This platform gave us the opportunity to share Rajasthan’s musical heritage with an enthusiastic audience. The energy and engagement of the crowd made it an unforgettable experience for us as performers.”

IPRS – A pillar of countrywide support for music creators and the rich musical heritage of our nation. Known for their continued support to India’s diverse music talent, especially from the remote corners of the country and their intense desire to showcase India’s cultural diversity, IPRS has gone on to conjure many a unique setting for music performances. IPRS Stage, this new IPRS initiative is the much-needed souvenir of good fortune talented musicians pine for. Flagged off at the Goa Serendipity Arts festival in December 2024, IPRS Stage with Jaadoo Bastar, Folks Wagon and exploring Indian music’s ancient origin through Mythical Melodies, the musical caravan, this time, offered the Kala Ghoda Arts festival platform to two amazingly talented music bands Tetseo Sisters and Desert Kats.

The IPRS Stage, a visionary initiative, serves as a beacon of opportunity for talented musicians seeking recognition. First launched at the Goa Serendipity Arts Festival in December 2024, the IPRS Stage showcased groundbreaking performances like Jaadoo Bastar highlighting the rich tribal sounds of Chhattisgarh; Folks Wagon, which unearthed hidden and forgotten melodies and instruments from remote corners of India; and Mythical Melodies, a captivating exploration of the ancient origins of Indian music.

Continuing its journey, the IPRS Stage made its mark at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, presenting two extraordinary music bands – the enchanting Tetseo Sisters and the electrifying Desert Kats. This initiative underscores IPRS’s dedication to amplifying regional voices and fostering a vibrant platform for India’s musical storytellers.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, remarked, “The IPRS Stage at Kala Ghoda 2025 has exceeded all expectations, proving once again the incredible power of music to connect people and unite through diversity. This platform is dedicated to bringing India’s regional gems to the forefront, and this year’s performances by the Tetseo Sisters and the Desert Kats were perfect examples. Witnessing audiences dance to their rhythms and embrace their stories was truly fulfilling. We look forward to continuing our journey of celebrating India’s unparalleled musical heritage in future editions.”

Brinda Miller, Chairman of the Kala Ghoda Association, shared her thoughts on the collaboration, “IPRS and the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival have been working together for quite some time, starting with panel discussions a few years ago, and it has now evolved into showcasing India’s rich and diverse musical heritage. Supporting tribal artists and performers from different regions aligns beautifully with the festival’s vision of embracing all forms of talent. The performances by the Tetseo Sisters and Desert Kats were outstanding, and seeing the audience fully engaged with their music was truly heartwarming. We look forward to planning more extensive collaborations with IPRS in the future.”

The IPRS Stage at Kala Ghoda 2025 not only celebrated India’s musical diversity but also reaffirmed the transformative power of cultural collaboration. With plans for more extensive partnerships in the future, this initiative continues to amplify regional voices and bridge the gap between traditional art forms and modern audiences.