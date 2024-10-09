Ishq Jabariya Actor Lakshay Khurana on Navratri: I don’t actively play Garba or Dandiya, but I enjoy watching others

The festive spirit of Navratri is in full swing, and everyone is making the most of it. Actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays Aditya in Sun Neo’s popular show Ishq Jabariya, recently shared how he enjoys the festival and highlighted the positivity it brings to the environment.

Talking about the significance of the festival, Lakshay said, “Navratri is a time of positivity and celebration. It’s about spreading good vibes and connecting with the people around you. I don’t actively play Garba or Dandiya, but I enjoy watching others take part in it. The music, the colourful outfits, and the excitement remind me of the fun and drama we create on Ishq Jabariya on Sun Neo.”

Sharing his plans for celebrating the festival this year, Lakshay added, “I haven’t done any fasting or special rituals, but I’ve made sure to set aside time to enjoy the festivities. This year, I’m focusing on balancing my shoot schedule for Ishq Jabariya while spending evenings with friends at local Garba nights.”

Lakshay also recalled his memorable visit to Gujarat to celebrate the festival, adding, “I’ve been to Gujarat once during Navratri, and it was an unforgettable experience! The energy of the Garba nights was unlike anything I’d ever seen. Thousands of people danced together in perfect sync, the vibrant colours, and the music—it was magical. I remember thinking that the whole celebration felt like one big family coming together.”

Finally, talking about how he relates to Goddess Lakshmi, Lakshay said, “She symbolises abundance, success, and positivity—all things I aim to cultivate in my life. Lakshmi’s grace and focus on prosperity resonate with me, especially when it comes to balancing my career and personal growth. Even on the set of Ishq Jabariya, I try to bring that same positivity and drive to every scene I perform.”