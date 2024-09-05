ISST Announces Scholarships for deserving Athletes to Foster Holistic Sports Education

September 05, 2024: The Institute of Sports Science & Technology (ISST) is proud to announce the launch of the Dr. P. C. Shejwalkar Athlete Scholarship Program, designed to provide deserving candidates with the opportunity to enhance their sports training with academic excellence. Recognizing the growing importance of a holistic approach to sports education, ISST is offering these scholarships to ensure that athletes are not only physically prepared but also equipped with the management and strategic knowledge required to succeed in the competitive world of sports.

These scholarships are available for a variety of classroom and distance education courses, making it possible for athletes to pursue their academic goals alongside their sports training. By providing this support, ISST aims to create a new generation of well-rounded sports professionals who can excel both on and off the field.

Dr. Vipul Lunawat, Director of ISST, shared the institute’s vision behind the scholarship program: “With initiatives like Khelo India and various government schemes supporting athletes, it is imperative for us as educators and sports enthusiasts to contribute to their development. The Dr. P. C. Shejwalkar Athlete Scholarship Program is our commitment to ensuring that athletes are not only physically prepared but also academically equipped to face challenges on the global stage. By offering this scholarship, we aim to provide them with the strategic knowledge and management skills necessary to represent India with excellence.” Ms. Tanvi Lunawat, Director of Operations at ISST, highlighted the importance of supporting women athletes through the scholarship program: “As India continues to rise in the global sports arena, it’s our duty to support athletes, especially deserving women athletes, in every possible way. Women athletes often face unique challenges, and our scholarship program is designed to empower them by bridging the gap between sports training and academic education. By providing them with the resources and knowledge they need to excel both on and off the field, we are committed to helping shape a future where Indian women athletes can confidently represent our nation on the world stage.”

Since its founding in 2008, ISST has been at the forefront of sports and fitness education in India. As the country’s first dedicated sports and fitness education institute, ISST offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs aimed at developing athletes, managers, and sports support staff. The institute is committed to equipping aspiring sports professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the sports industry. ISST looks to cater to the globally rising demand for sports management professionals within the sports and fitness industry.

ISST’s offerings include the MBA in Sports Management, Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management, and a full-time UGC-recognized BSc in Sports Management. These programs cover crucial areas such as sports event management, facility management, sports law and governance, athlete management, sports tourism, and strategic management. This comprehensive curriculum is designed to prepare students for the multifaceted challenges of the sports industry.