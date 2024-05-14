Hyderabad, May 14, 2024….… The 10th National Facilities Managers (MF) Summit 2024 will be held in the city on May 17 at the Address Convention Center at Narsingi in Hyderabad. IT Minister of Telangana, Sridhar Babu will be the chief guest. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, the principal secretary will be the guest of honour. It will be a Green Summit encouraging green and sustainable initiatives.

The National FMs Summit-2024 is an annual conference of Facilities Management professionals. Well over 400 facilities management professionals will participate in the summit

It will be a day-long annual conference of Facilities Management professionals, disclosed Mr, Satyanarayana Mathala, President of Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC) in a press note issued in the city,

The summit will be inaugurated in the morning. Followed by inauguration a panel discussion will be held. The panel discussion will highlight employee safety, workplace requirements, and strategies for workplace trends for the next 3 years.

CEO, CXO, and CFO conferences will also be held along with the summit.

Green Awards will be presented during the summit. Be a sustainable leader. Awards will be given to the best sustainable practices followed in major IT Parks, and communities. TFMC Social Excellence Awards will also be presented to the inspiring government teams.

One representative from 20 IT companies will walk on the ramp sporting handloom clothes to promote Handlooms Monday, which TFMC has been promoting Handloom Monday for a very long time.

Facility management (FM) is a profession that improves business and lives by ensuring functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the built environment and is practiced by 25 million people around the world, says Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC)’s President, Satyanarayana Mathala.

The summit will focus on future technology and AI Practices that every Facility Manager will use in the next 10 years.