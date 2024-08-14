Bengaluru August 14, 2024: On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, ITC Ltd. has paid tribute to the Nation with the creation of a unique musical composition ‘Desh Ek Raag’ performed by the Gurus and Shishyas of the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (ITC-SRA). The soul-stirring composition captures the confluence of Hindustani Classical Music forms, rooted in the cultural traditions of the country. The musical ensemble innovatively combines western and Indian instrumental accompaniments to play Hindustani Classical tunes in order to contemporise Indian classical music for the younger generations. The composition, rendered in a musical video, was shared by Mr. Sanjiv Puri, Chairman of ITC, through a post on LinkedIn today. Mr. Puri is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ITC-SRA.

Performed by ITC-SRA Gurus and scholars, in collaboration with other artists, the special composition is an ode to the Nation, in which Parampara and Pragati (Tradition & Progress); Viraasat and Vikas (Heritage & Development) go hand-in hand. In line with ITC’s credo of ‘Nation First: Sab Saath Badhein’, which underscores the Company’s core belief in creating inclusive and enduring value for the nation, the Desh Ek Raag initiative is testimony to ITC’s commitment to contribute meaningfully to preserve, nurture and promote India’s rich heritage of Hindustani Classical Music.

Crafted by some of ITC-SRA’s Gurus, the special composition is based on Raag Desh, which is an integral part of Vande Mataram – the National Song of India. The link of the Video is provided below: