ITC Mangaldeep partners with Iconic Pandals in Mumbai to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

16th September 2024: ITC Mangaldeep, India’s leading incense brand has partnered with three of Mumbai’s iconic Ganesh Pandals—Mumbaicha Raja (Ganeshgalli), Tejukayacha Raja, and Hiramanicha Ganpati—to offer a divine experience to the devotes. As part of the celebrations, ITC Mangaldeep has placed four 5-foot-long agarbatti (incense sticks) stands in all three pandals, enhancing the auspicious atmosphere during the festival. The agarbattis, created especially for the occasion, will burn for an impressive 12 hours, filling the air with the fragrance of Mangaldeep’s finest Scent 3 in 1 incense.

Designed to burn for 12 hours, the agarbatti stands to symbolize devotion, longevity, and the spirit of the festival. The towering incense sticks serve not only as a tribute to Lord Ganesha but also as a symbol of unwavering faith and divine connection for the countless number of devotees who gather during the celebrations.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, Matches & Agarbatti Business Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most beloved festivals in Mumbai, and we are honored to partner with such prestigious pandals to celebrate and be part of the occasion. Through this association, we aim to contribute to the spiritual joy and devotion of the devotees visiting the pandals. We wanted to create an atmosphere of serenity and devotion in the heart of Mumbai during this sacred time with our agarbattis that create a long-lasting fragrance throughout the day.”

Mangaldeep, a name synonymous with spiritual well-being and devotion, has been enriching the prayer experience of millions of Indian households for years. This collaboration stands as a commitment to enhancing devotional experiences through ITC Mangaldeep’s range of high-quality incense products, designed to uplift spiritual practices across the nation.