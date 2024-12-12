ITC Nimyle Launches ‘Clean Equal Mission’ to Promote a Mindset of Equality

Hyderabad, 12th December, 2024 : ITC Nimyle, India’s trusted home hygiene brand made with neem, takes a conscious step towards a more responsible tomorrow with the launch of its Clean Equal Mission. In many households, women are expected to take the primary responsibility of household chores especially cleaning. The initiative is designed to foster equality in cleaning by raising awareness and inspiring action among the next gen. The Clean Equal Mission includes a first-of-kind educative module for children, to instil cleaning as a shared responsibility. Our endeavour is to inculcate a change in society which will enable children of today to grow up with a deep sense of independence and equality along with the basics of cleanliness and hygiene.

Cleaning is the first chore that children are usually tasked with at home. Studies have shown that doing chores from a young age lays the groundwork for a more fulfilling and successful life in the future. Participating in these chores also helps them develop a stronger sense of self-worth while fostering empathy and teamwork skills. Most importantly, it encourages independence, which is crucial for their future.

Joining the launch at Hyderabad, was former World No. 1 in Women’s Doubles (Tennis), Ms. Sania Mirza. The launch event included an interactive panel discussion with Ms. Sania Mirza, Mr. Sanjay Srinivas, Vice President – Marketing, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, along with Ms. Madhavi Chandra, Principal of Gitanjali Devshala and Director in the Gitanjali Group of schools, and Ms. Kiranmai Choudary, an accomplished educator and parenting mentor trained under Glenn Doman at The Institutes for Achievement of Human Potential, Philadelphia, USA. Ms. Choudary further engaged invitee parents in an interactive workshop on Clean Equal.

Through engaging, age-appropriate educational content, the program inspires kids to embrace responsibility in a positive, fun and relatable way. This initiative is a collaborative programme with schools and parents to help children internalise the idea of Clean Equal enabling them to grow into responsible individuals who value equality.

Sania Mirza, endorsing the initiative, added, “I am honoured to be a part of ITC Nimyle’s Clean Equal Mission. This initiative deeply resonates with my values and the need for responsible parenting. It’s more than just cleaning; it’s about fostering a sense of shared responsibility and nurturing the mindset of equality from an impressionably young age. I must compliment the ITC Nimyle team for broaching this conversation which will encourage parents like us, schools and children to collectively work together for a more equal and responsible tomorrow!” Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited commented, “ITC Nimyle’s Clean Equal Mission reflects our dedication to drive positive change by fostering values of equality from a young age. Cleaning is one of the first household chores that drives a sense of ownership, pride and self-worth. We believe that this program will help children nurture the values of teamwork, independence, and a sense of empowerment, encouraging them to become more responsible adults in the future.’’

Nimyle Clean Equal Mission is built on a simple yet powerful idea: household chores, including cleaning, are more than tasks; they are opportunities to teach life skills, build self-worth, and foster cleanliness, hygiene and equality. The programme seeks to engage through schools and help parents integrate these practices into their children’s lives through engaging, age-appropriate activities. Nimyle Clean Equal Mission marks its beginning in Hyderabad with an outreach to more than 1 lakh students in its first phase in Hyderabad. Over the next few months, the initiative will scale its outreach to engage more than 8 Lakh students in India.