ITM Announces Women’s Day Special Scholarship Exam: An Exclusive Opportunity for Female Candidates

Delhi, February 2025 – In a special initiative to empower women in higher education, ITM Business School is proud to announce the ITM Scholarship Entrance Exam, exclusively for female candidates. The exam will be conducted offline at ITM Business School’s Kharghar campus on 8th March 2025, marking a special celebration of Women’s Day by supporting aspiring women leaders in their academic and professional journeys.

Female candidates interested in applying for the exam can directly connect with ITM’s counselors, who will provide them with a special coupon code to wave off the application form fee. This initiative is designed to encourage more women to step forward and access quality management education.

Speaking about this initiative, Dr. Lakshmi Mohan, Pro Vice Chancellor at ITM Business School, said, “At ITM, we are committed to fostering an inclusive learning environment where talented women can thrive. Through this Women’s Day special scholarship entrance exam, we aim to support ambitious female candidates in their pursuit of higher education, helping them take confident strides toward leadership and success.”

The ITM Scholarship Entrance Exam serves as a gateway for candidates seeking admission to ITM’s MBA programs, offering scholarships to meritorious students. With a strong legacy of academic excellence and industry-focused programs, ITM Business School continues to support and uplift talented individuals by providing them with the right opportunities to grow.