Jan Kathleen Hier elected as Chairperson of Mphasis Board

Mumbai, India, October 3, 2024
Mphasis, (BSE:526299; NSE: MPHASIS), a leading Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the election of Ms. Jan Kathleen Hier, the Company’s Independent Director since December 2015, as the Chairperson of the Board, effective 1 October 2024. Ms. Hier succeeds Mr. Davinder Singh Brar, who retires effective 30 September 2024; consequent to successful completion of the term, as an Independent Director, approved by the shareholders.
Ms. Hier previously served as a partner at a start-up and as Executive Vice President at Charles Schwab, where she led centralized support services, including Schwab Technology Services, Operational Services, Corporate Project Management, Operational Risk Management, and Offshore Services. During her tenure at Schwab, she also held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, and Head of Electronic Brokerage Technology.
“Mphasis recognizes and values Ms. Hier’s contributions to the Board for many years. Her broad industry knowledge, long history of leadership, coupled with deep experience advising global clients, makes her an ideal person for this role. As she takes on Chairmanship of the Board, I look forward to her continued counsel and leadership, and we will continue to work closely with her, to make a positive impact for all stakeholders. I also wish to thank our outgoing Chairman, Mr. Davinder Singh Brar, for his years of service, leadership, and counsel to the Board,” said Mr. Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Managing Director, Mphasis.
“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an inflection point in the technology services industry. Transformation with agility to meet the needs of clients, employees, regulators, and all other stakeholders is table stakes. I look forward to collaborating closely with my fellow Board members and Management to drive innovation and create sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Ms. Jan Kathleen Hier, Chairperson, Mphasis.