Jay Jagannath Padayatra – An exclusive initiative by News18 Odia

16th January, 2024: Lord Shree Jagannath, revered by the people of Odisha, holds a special place in their hearts—a symbol of divine spirituality and cultural heritage. As January 17, 2024, approaches, excitement surges across the state. This auspicious day marks the grand unveiling of the Puri Heritage Corridor by the Government of Odisha, a momentous occasion that will captivate the gaze of millions of Jagannath devotees globally.

The News18 Network has consistently played a pivotal role in capturing the true spirit and vibrancy of festivals, delivering innovative programs with high-quality content. In alignment with this commitment, News18 Odia is set to organize a spectacular rally on January 16th, serving as a curtain-raiser for the inauguration ceremony.

This rally is not merely an event; it is a unique and unparalleled experience that promises to be etched in the memories of all attendees. The rally will feature a grand convoy of several vehicles, each meticulously decorated with models representing the redeveloped Shree Jagannath Temple and the divine trinity, cultural performances, and an open-air studio for dynamic discussions. Culminating in a spectacular on-stage closing ceremony in Puri, the event will feature eminent personalities who have contributed significantly to their respective fields. Distinguished personalities, including CP-Bhubaneswar Mr. Soumendra Priyadarshi, Cine Actor Sabyasachi, Cine Actress Archita, Hockey India President Mr. Dilip Tirkey, Sprinter Dutee Chand, Odishi Dancer Aruna Mohanty, Music Director Manmath Mishra, and International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, will actively participate in the rally.

Tune in to News18 Odia at 8 AM on January 16th, 2024 to witness this grand celebration.

