Hyderabad, June 12, 2024: Jaypore, India’s leading artisanal lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), is pleased to announce the opening of its 3rd store in Hyderabad, enhancing its presence in the city renowned for its rich Deccan culture. This expansion underlines Jaypore’s dedication to celebrating and preserving India’s traditional crafts through a contemporary lens.

Located in the popular GVK Mall, the new store spans 1,675 square feet, offering customers an immersive journey through India’s unique artisan legacy. Jaypore is committed to reviving age-old crafts by infusing them with modern aesthetics, thereby creating a unique blend of tradition and contemporary style. The store façade is a tribute to the vibrant Phulkari art from Punjab, inviting visitors to explore the diverse crafts within. By working closely with artisans from over 30+ craft clusters across India, Jaypore ensures that traditional techniques and patterns are not only preserved but also adapted to meet contemporary tastes.

Mr. Sooraj Bhat, CEO, Ethnic Business, ABFRL, expressed his enthusiasm about the store launch, stating, “The opening of our new store in Hyderabad marks a significant milestone for Jaypore and ABFRL. With its profound appreciation for artisanal crafts and cultural heritage, Hyderabad is a pivotal market for us. We are excited to bring the Jaypore experience to this vibrant city. We look forward to delighting customers with our curated collection and immersive shopping experience, celebrating the best of India’s exquisite crafts.”

The new store offers a wide range of products, from women’s and men’s apparel to exquisite home décor, jewellery, and accessories showcasing Indian slow crafts. Visitors can experience India’s legacy crafts such as Kalamkari, Ajrakh, Chanderi, and Benarasi in the apparel collections. The home décor section features exquisite ceramics, brass Prabhavalis, Kansa serveware, and block-printed soft linens. The jewellery section dazzles with tribal silver, Kundan, and temple inspired pieces by centuries-old traditions and exuding timeless elegance.

Furthermore, Jaypore‘s strong connection with tribal craftsmen demonstrates its dedication to encouraging cultural exchange and celebrating them. The brand’s retail branding aims to position it as the narrator of Indian craft heritage. Jaypore stores are precisely designed to provide an immersive experience, showcasing Indian artisan community narratives in wall frames that foster a personal connection with the craft. Each aspect is carefully picked to highlight the delicate creativity of handcrafted finds and high-quality craftsmanship, all set against an earthy setting. The “Made in India, Made with Pride” messaging serves as a humble reminder of the brand’s efforts to bring India closer to the globe, proudly expressing Indian history beyond mere products and extending the artisans’ tradition to international audiences.