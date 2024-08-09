Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, Joins New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a Division of New York Health

Port Jefferson Station, NY, August 09, 2024 — New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a division of New York Health (NY Health), is proud to announce the addition of Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, to its Interventional Pain and Spine team. Dr. Cushman is dedicated to providing support and interventions to treat chronic pain and joint-related pathologies, improve ambulation and function, and improve her patients’ independence and quality of life. She also specializes in treating various chronic pain and joint conditions, including low back pain, knee, shoulder, and various joint-related pathologies using both ultrasound and fluoroscopy techniques. She will practice at 5316 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 and 300 Old Country Road, Suite 1, Riverhead, NY 11901.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jennifer Cushman to our team,” said Dr. Chris Ng, MD, Executive Director of NY Health. “Her extensive training, clinical research background, and commitment to patient-centered care align perfectly with our mission to provide the highest-quality pain management services.”

Dr. Cushman began her medical journey at Boston University’s School of Health Science-Sargent College, earning a Bachelor of Science in Physiology and delving into exercise physiology to study gait kinematics and how force vectors affect joints leading to pain during ambulation. She furthered her education with a post-baccalaureate program in cancer research and biology at City College of NY (CUNY), where she participated in cell biology research on MARY-X inflammatory breast cancer. Dr. Cushman then received her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of Silesia, completing additional surgical coursework at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. Before residency, she assisted in academic research at a gait laboratory at SUNY Downstate. She explored joint pathology using advanced motion capture technology, and an additional clinical study measuring cardiovascular changes and oxygen consumption before and after hip arthroplasty, presenting her findings at national conferences.

Additionally, Dr. Cushman is also one of the co-authors of a research team at Memorial Sloan Kettering, which included a retrospective cohort analysis of the use of periosteal injections for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain, which was published in the Pain Medicine Journal.

Dr. Cushman completed her Internal Medicine Intern year of residency at One Brooklyn Health – Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialty residency training at Montefiore Hospital Medical Center and NYC Health and Hospitals at Jacobi Medical Center. She also completed an ACGME Interventional Pain Medicine Fellowship at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center, Boston University Teaching Hospital. Throughout her residency, she earned multiple awards and accolades, including induction into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Montefiore Hospital Resident Research of the Year Award. Dr. Cushman is an active advocate for patients with disabilities, leading projects on voter independence for the visually impaired using the ballot marking device, and promoting healthy living in underserved communities as she led the Bronx chapter “Walk with a Doc” program. She was also appointed as a delegate for the MSSNY Annual House of Delegates. She holds leadership positions in various state and national medical societies, including the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, where she chairs the Pain Management community and co-chairs the legislative committee for the NY Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Dr. Cushman speaks English, Spanish, and Polish.

“I am excited to join New York Health, a rapidly growing practice renowned for its wide array of interventional and minimally invasive surgical treatment options for chronic pain,” said Dr. Cushman. “NY Health offers numerous academic opportunities that will allow me to pursue clinical research and advance cancer pain management, ultimately helping patients who are suffering.”