New Delhi, July 23, 2024: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced the launch of its SDGs Business Validation Survey for recycling and reusing printer ink bottles, marking a significant step towards sustainability and environmental stewardship in India. This initiative, funded by JICA and led by JIT Inc., a leading recycling business in Japan, includes the installation of used printer ink collection boxes at Delhi Metro stations, with an aim to promote the recycling and proper disposal of printer ink cartridges leading to the development of a circular economy in India. The launch ceremony took place on July 19th at the Auditorium of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests from both public and private sectors including H. E. Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India, Mr. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Delhi Metro Railway Corporation, and Dr. Ranjeet Metha, Executive Director, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Video messages from Ms. Noriko Horiuchi, a member of the house of representatives, Japan and H.E. Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Digital Transformation of Japan were also presented during the ceremony.

The project addresses the critical challenge of waste management in India’s rapidly growing urban centers, with a focus on the expanding ink cartridges market. Following a formal agreement with Delhi Metro in June 2024 to install collection boxes at 15 Delhi Metro Stations, the ceremony was held with the aim of promoting their use in India and building a recycling-oriented circular economy. The rapidly expanding ink cartridges market in India, necessitates the promotion of good recycling practices to meet the targets set by the Plastic Waste Management (Second Amendment) Rules of July 2022. This initiative will help create an effective collection system for used ink cartridges while raising public awareness about the importance of recycling.

Commenting on the launch ceremony, Mr. SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India, said, “As India continues to grow and urbanize, the management of waste, especially plastic waste, has become a critical challenge. This initiative by JICA and JIT Inc. is a significant step towards addressing this issue by promoting recycling and sustainability. We are confident that this project will not only help in reducing waste but also raise awareness among citizens about the importance of recycling, thereby contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for India.”

The project is expected to have substantial social impact. It aims to reduce landfill e-waste and plastic waste, decrease incineration and waste disposal costs, and establish a local system to manage e-waste and plastic waste. Additionally, the project will increase public awareness and participation in recycling and create job opportunities in the recycling sector.