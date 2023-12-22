JioCinema presents ‘Toontastic Winter Carnival’ with a blockbuster line-up of 24 new shows for its ‘Kids and Family’ offering

22st December 2023, National: Following its recent foray into kids’ entertainment, JioCinema is further set to elevate the entertainment quotient for its young viewers and their families with its latest campaign ‘Toontastic Winter Carnival’ to welcome 2024. Promising to make this holiday season the biggest ever carnival and unforgettable for everyone, the festival brings a blockbuster lineup of 24 new shows, providing more than 300 hours of engaging content.

As a part of this, JioCinema will drop new titles every day, presenting a diverse mix of homegrown and international releases from the kids’ network content of Viacom18 Nickelodeon, as well as globally renowned studios such as Warner Bros. and Paramount. Encompassing various genres like action, comedy, and adventure for kids, teens, and parents alike, the extravaganza includes many first-time debuts on JioCinema and will feature popular homegrown IPs – Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family and The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj, along with shows – Shimmer And Shine, Paw Patrol, Avatar : The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kung Fu Panda: Legends Of Awesomeness, The Penguins Of Madagascar, Top Wing, Dora The Explorer, The Legend Of Korra. That’s not all! The carnival will also premiere global hits like Tom & Jerry, Samurai Jack, Karadi Tales, Geronimo Stilton, Teen Titans Go, Ben 10, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, Zig & Sharko, Steven Universe, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Wacky Races, Chowder and Megas XLR.

Elevating the interactive experience for digital natives, JioCinema is pulling out all the stops with a watch and win experience ‘Khelo, Dekho, aur Jeeto’ contest, adding an engaging touch to the campaign. Ushering in 2024, JioCinema continues to set the benchmark for unparalleled viewing experience with one of its biggest rollouts of new shows. With the recently added ‘Kids and Family Hub’ offering and the launch of ‘Toontastic Winter Carnival’, the platform aims to create a delightful experience for the young audiences and their families.

Create unforgettable family moments this holiday season with JioCinema! Dive into a world of enchanting shows and movies, making every moment a magical adventure for kids and families alike!