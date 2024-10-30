John Cockerill to Supply Electrolyzers for AM Green’s Landmark Green Ammonia Project in India

India, 30 October 2024: At the end of August 2024, AM Green made the final investment decision for its first one-million-ton green ammonia project (1.3 GW of advanced pressurized alkaline electrolyzers), located in an existing plant in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The plant is scheduled to start production in the second half of 2026. It includes 1.3 GW of electrolyzers to be supplied in two phases of 640MW for the production of green hydrogen and its subsequent conversion into green ammonia.

This major order will expedite the delivery of the first phase of 640MW and is part of the strategic partnership agreement between AM Green and John Cockerill to work on projects that will foster the creation of a green hydrogen ecosystem in the Indian subcontinent. As part of this agreement, John Cockerill and AM Green are also developing India’s largest electrolyzer manufacturing plant (2 GW per year) in Kakinada, thus contributing to the country’s green hydrogen production target under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. This plant will supply the 2nd phase of 640MW of electrolyzers to AM Green Kakinada project.

John Cockerill is proud to play a key role in the largest green ammonia complex with FID approved. AM Green’s production of green ammonia across multiple locations in India will accelerate its goal to reach 5 MTPA of green ammonia capacity by 2030, supporting its efforts to achieve net zero targets both in India and OECD markets. This output will be equivalent to approximately 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, accounting for one-fifth of India’s target for green hydrogen production under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10 percent of Europe’s target for green hydrogen imports.

The Kakinada facility has been certified by CertifHy as compliant with EU RFNBO requirements for green ammonia, including additionality and renewable energy timeliness. AM Green has already executed offtake agreements for this project with major players for intended end use in a range of green hydrogen applications.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman of AM Green : “This strategic partnership with John Cockerill marks a significant step toward creating a robust green hydrogen ecosystem in India. This collaboration will position the country as a leading export hub for lowest cost green molecules that adhere to the highest standards, including EU RFNBO norms. With this collaboration, we are not just advancing India’s green hydrogen goals, but also decarbonizing industries globally like refining, shipping, fertilizers, power generation, and chemicals.’’ François Michel, CEO, John Cockerill: “At John Cockerill, our aim is to help our partners deploy large-scale technological solutions to decarbonize the economy, in particular through green hydrogen. This order is a major step in the development of our hydrogen business. Our advanced electrolysis technology, combined with renewable energy solutions, will play a central role in the mass adoption of green hydrogen and green derivatives in the region and beyond. John Cockerill has a long presence in India and key partnerships in the energy, steel and defense sectors. With this first-of-a-kind hydrogen project, we are proud to actively contribute to India’s ambitious vision for a sustainable future through our collaboration with AM Green.” Vivek Bhide, President India, John Cockerill: “John Cockerill is strengthening its presence in India and intends to capture a larger share of the growing local market, particularly in the steel and hydrogen sectors. John Cockerill has already been recognized as a key technology provider by all the major steel players in India, such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, AM/NS India, and JSOL. We would like to express our gratitude for the support of the Indian government and look forward to playing a crucial role in the country’s evolution towards a greener, more sustainable energy landscape”.

Rely, John Cockerill’s joint venture with Technip Energies, will provide EPsCm services (engineering, procurement services, construction management and commissioning services) for the entire facility.

As part of its global strategy to develop local green hydrogen ecosystems, John Cockerill has benefited from public support in India and the USA to establish its electrolyzer production sites, as well as in Europe from Belgium and France, notably for technology development.