Journey of Love, Faith and Inspiration ” group art exhibition by Nayan Naveli Gallery

Nayan Naveli Gallery is organizing “Journey of Love, Faith, and Inspiration ” The collection of beautiful artworks by Sakti Burman and Maïté Delteil from 18th November till 1st March 2024. On 18th November the opening will be from 5 pm onwards.

Light of the ceremonial lamp will start from 5:30 pm with the formal opening of the Wine and cheese evening will also be followed.

The Chief Guest of the event is Mrs. Gursharan Kaur.

The event will be organized at Nayan Naveli Gallery B -18, GK Enclave 1, New Delhi 110048 (Gate No. 1 & 5).