Journey of Love, Faith, and Inspiration group art show

Nayan Naveli Gallery organised the group Art Exhibition “Journey of Love, Faith, and Inspiration” from 18 November 2023 till 1st March 2024 at Nayan Naveli Gallery, B-18, GK Enclave 1, New Delhi 110048 from 11 am till 7 pm. This show is curated by Amrita Kochhar, Founder of Nayan Naveli Gallery.

The collection of beautiful artworks by Sakti Burman and Maïté Delteil is showcased in this exhibition.

Amrita Kochhar, Founder of Nayan Naveli Gallery and the curator of the show, said, “We are very fortunate to work on this exhibition with Sakti Burman and Maïté Delteil. The various collections of Sakti Burman and Maïté Delteil are showcased in this exhibition. Other artists like Suman Chandra, Nandan Purkayastha, Ranjita Kant, Krishnendu Porel & Maya Burman are also part of this show

Artist note by Sakti Burman and Maïté Delteil

This show is not a usual show; the purpose is to show that we have, all our life, worked a lot together. When we met in art school, in Paris in 1956, we did the same portraits, the same still lifes, and we studied the same landscapes, side by side, before becoming the ‘Sakti Burman’ and the ‘Maïté Delteil’ that you know.

Even in the 1970s, when Maïté was exploring surrealism,” Sakti at that time, was painting big heads of Ravanna in “no realistic” mind.

Mr. Guljit Kochhar,Mrs Gursharan Kaur,Maite Delteil,Amrita Kochhar and Vimmi Indra

More recently when we were discussing art, on painters which have always been our models: Titian, Botticelli, Da Vinci, Rembrandt, and Michelangelo while we were sketching together. In that series of sketches, you can realize truly that it was the cooking of a master, Sakti was immediately making a “Sakti Burman” and Maïté learned how the master made a big difference! That is why and how one has become a “Sakti Burman” and a “Maïté Delteil”.

Around 2017, when our grandson Ganapathy was starting to enter the Art profession as he wanted to promote Indian painting in France, the economic situation in Europe was very bad, we thought to do small watercolors to give more opportunities to European buyers – we spoke of that idea to some painters and five of them accepted to take part in that joined artistic movement – they are also the five painters which we wanted to be a part of this show: Suman Chandra, Nandan Purkayastha, Ranjita Kant, Krishnendu Porel & Maya Burman.

Up to recently we did not know Amrita Kochhar and Nayan Naveli Gallery. As we wanted to do something for our cook who is showing artistic talent, we were regularly showing his works to our friends.

When, for the first time, Amrita came to meet us, she immediately proposed to us to help Sukhlal, our cook and did one exhibition of his works.

Amrita is a very enthusiastic person and it is what we are today doing in the exhibition: Love, Faith & Inspiration. One good thing never comes alone, and she also decided to promote the films of Joy Banerjee: ‘Ballad with Sakti’ and ‘Maïté Enchanted’ which will be shown in her gallery, once a week, during the exhibition.

This show has not been really planned, it has taken form, day after day, in a moment of happiness and life with Amrita Kochhar at Nayan Naveli Gallery said by “Sakti Burman” and the “Maïté Delteil”.

Curators Note

The journey of love, faith, and inspiration is true to its title.

The journey began years ago from the time when Maïté and Sakti met in Paris. When they both were students of the art college and this journey goes on to continue till date… A journey that marks creativity, highlights togetherness and weaves a bond that can be seen in each and every work of both the world’s renowned artists. It’s an honor and privilege to present this show. Each work in the exhibition represents a certain year and is beautifully marked in a chronological order that starts from the early 1950s to today.

Sakti and Maïté’s individual dedication to their art practice shows the honesty and sincerity of hard work… Their limitless creativity is commendable and this makes them what they are today, Stars of another kind. It has been a humbling and enriching experience working for this show that came about quite spontaneously, I am full of gratitude to both of them. We present the journey of love, faith, and Inspiration as a journey of their love, life, their artworks, and their togetherness as a couple and artists Having worked for this show I have not only developed a bond of friendship with both the artists but I can say with joy, I love them both for what and who they are.

As time went by the show evolved and the experience of this show and being with them is one of the most enriching chapters of my life. We express joy and hope you enjoy the show as much as my dad (Mr. Guljit Kochhar) and I loved creating this for you. A special mention to documentary filmmaker Joy Banerjee, who has also added to the life and soul of this show as we proudly present the two documentaries made by him called “A Ballad with Sakti” and “Maïté Enchanted” that will be beautifully screened and presented during the show.