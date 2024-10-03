JSW Cement Boosts Installed Capacity to 20.6 MTPA

Mumbai, October 3, 2024: Parth Jindal-led JSW Cement, a part of the $24 billion JSW Group (by consolidated revenue in Fiscal 2024), has successfully commissioned an additional two Million Tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity at its plant in Vijayanagar in the southern state of Karnataka, boosting the total capacity of the plant to 6 MTPA.

With this expansion – made with an investment of Rs 461 Cr – the overall installed grinding capacity of JSW Cement has gone up to 20.6 MTPA, reinforcing its focus on manufacturing green cementitious products.

The Vijayanagar facility, strategically located alongside JSW Steel’s manufacturing plant, benefits from operational synergies within the group, especially in sourcing raw materials like blast furnace slag, enabling the production of eco-friendly cement and cementitious product.

The new capacity addition is in line with JSW Cement’s goal of increasing the overall grinding capacity to 40.85 MTPA in the near term through greenfield and brownfield expansions across India, a growth driven by innovation, sustainability, and integrated business operations within the JSW Group.

Nilesh Narwekar, CEO of JSW Cement, said: “This new capacity at Vijayanagar is a significant step towards increasing our overall capacity to 40.85 MTPA while maintaining our commitment to sustainability. By using advanced technologies and leveraging synergies with JSW Steel, we are able to produce ‘Green Cement’ that not only meets the growing demands of our customers; it also significantly reduces the environmental impact. As we keep expanding, our focus will remain on innovative and sustainable manufacturing practices that support the global shift towards a circular economy.”

The expansion at Vijayanagar is part of JSW Cement’s broader strategy to invest in brownfield and greenfield projects across northern and central India, including proposed units in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

JSW Cement’s vision is to cater to rising infrastructure and housing demand across the country. As part of its commitment to green products, JSW Cement continues to focus on the production of Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) cement, which is an eco-friendly product produced entirely from blast furnace slag.

The company’s growth plan also aligns with synergies in logistics and raw material sourcing through JSW Infrastructure’s port operations and limestone reserves across various regions.