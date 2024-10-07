JSW Paints Unveils ‘Khoobsurat Soch’ Campaign Starring Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurranna

Kolkata, October 7, 2024: JSW Paints, India’s leading environment-friendly paints company and part of the US$ 24 billion JSW Group, today unveiled a campaign for its decorative range of paints.

The campaign ‘Khoobsurat Soch’ champions JSW Paints’ unique positioning of ‘Think Beautiful’. In the visually captivating film, brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurranna invite everyone to let their thoughts take wings and embark on a journey of self-expression with colours of JSW Paints. The new campaign is being launched across television channels, digital, OOH and other platforms.

Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurranna’s vibrant and playful energy inspires the audience to embrace the beauty of colours in their living spaces. The soundtrack for the film is composed by the maestro Gulzar, making it a beautiful mix of visual and auditory experience for the audience. Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the film showcases JSW Paints’ diverse range of eco-friendly paints.

JSW Paints has signed Dulquer Salmaan as the brand ambassador for south markets. The campaign film for these markets features Alia Bhatt & Dulquer Salmaan.