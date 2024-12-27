Justdial, India’s no. 1 local search engine, unveils its comprehensive ‘How India Searched in 2024’ report, offering a fascinating glimpse into the diverse and evolving search habits of Indians. This year’s data reveals intriguing trends across categories like healthcare, fitness, travel, food, and education, reflecting a nation increasingly focused on health, convenience, and experiences.

Search trends show a stark contrast between Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, with Tier 2 searches registering 112% more searches than Tier 1 cities, showcasing an expanding digital footprint beyond metropolitan areas. The analysis reveals that while certain categories like healthcare, wellness, education, and leisure hold universal appeal across urban and semi-urban areas, the priorities and growth trajectories differ significantly.

The healthcare & medical services category recorded a 24% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in searches, solidifying its place as one of the most actively searched sectors. Among healthcare professionals, gynaecologists & obstetricians saw a notable 22% increase, reflecting a growing emphasis on maternal and women’s health. Simultaneously, searches for ENT specialists (up 21%) and dentists (up 19%) underline a heightened focus on specialised medical care. Hospitals and diagnostic centres also observed an uptick in demand, driven by consumers across urban and rural India prioritising accessible healthcare solutions.

Close behind, the wellness & personal care sector surged by 7% YoY growth as Indians embraced self-care and rejuvenation. Relaxation Therapy Services, beauty spas, beauty parlours, salons, and skincare clinics led the way in searches, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. Skincare has emerged as a major focus area with 15% YoY growth, underscoring the shift toward preventive care and wellness.

Education remained a focal point throughout the year, with high search volumes for schools, colleges, and libraries topping the charts. This reflects India’s continued emphasis on foundational and higher education. However, the trends extended beyond traditional academics, showcasing a vibrant interest in skill-building and hobbies. Searches for activities like dance, cricket, music, and tailoring classes stood out, highlighting the nation’s growing inclination toward holistic development. These interests were not confined to specific geographies, as they featured prominently among the top 200 searches in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

India’s urban hustle continues to shape search trends, with high search volumes for real estate agents (10% YoY growth) and transporters highlighting the significance of housing and travel solutions. As more individuals migrate to cities for work and education, services like paying guest accommodations (12% YoY growth) have become increasingly sought after.

Tier 1 cities saw 18% YoY growth in searches for flexible housing solutions, while Tier 2 cities recorded a 9% YoY increase. However, hostels are experiencing a significant decline in demand, with a 40% decrease in Tier 1 cities and a 33% decrease in Tier 2 cities, as consumers increasingly prefer facility-rich PGs and flats that cater to modern living needs.

The resurgence of travel and leisure was another defining trend of 2024, with searches for tourist attractions, hotels, travel agents, and taxi services witnessing a 27% year-on-year (YoY) growth. Tier 2 cities emerged as key drivers of this growth, recording a 30% YoY increase in travel-related searches, outpacing Tier 1 cities, which saw a 19% YoY growth. This trend suggests that while urban migration for livelihood opportunities continues, many travellers prefer exploring less urbanised, rural destinations across India. Notably, the top cities contributing to travel-related searches include Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Food and dining remained integral to the Indian experience, with categories like restaurants, tiffin services, caterers, cake shops, and coffee shops/cafés consistently ranking among the most searched terms. One dish stands out as the undeniable favourite: Biryani, maintaining its place at the top of the search charts. Meanwhile, evolving palates have brought global cuisines like Mandi and Korean into the spotlight, recording 18% and 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth, respectively. The appetite for diverse dining experiences is most pronounced in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, the top five cities leading food-related searches.

On the entertainment and leisure front, activities like visiting water parks and enjoying amusement parks have consistently remained popular, reflecting India’s renewed focus on outdoor and social experiences. These categories have witnessed a robust 36% YoY growth, indicating a strong interest in recreational activities as people embrace a more open and social lifestyle post-restrictions. Surprisingly, cinema halls have experienced a 15% YoY decline in searches, suggesting a shift in leisure preferences toward more interactive and dynamic experiences over traditional movie outings.

As digital platforms like Justdial continued to bridge consumers with their needs, the report highlighted not just the trends but also the stories driving India’s search behaviors. From increased health consciousness and self-care priorities to a resurgent enthusiasm for travel, leisure, and fitness, 2024 encapsulated a year of transformation, resilience, and growth for the nation.