Rohtak, 30th July 2024:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak organized the Orientation and Induction ceremony for the 6th batch of Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) and 4th batch of Integrated Programme in Law (IPL) on 27th & 28th of July 2024. The new batches with a ratio of 57% male and 43% female students represent a diverse mix from 21 states and 3 union territories of the country. The students come from varied academic backgrounds, including science, commerce, and arts, and boast meritorious academic and athletic achievements, reflecting their diverse talents and commitment to excellence.

The first day of the Orientation and Induction ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Justice Mr. Sureshwar Thakur, Judge, Punjab, and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, as the Chief Guest. Hon’ble Justice Mr. Sureshwar Thakur, in his address at the IIM Rohtak urged students to “move beyond merely waiting and watching for miracles to occur and instead become creators of miracles themselves.” Hon’ble Justice Thakur emphasized the value of a multidisciplinary approach, integrating legal and management education, and the importance of time management, punctuality, and human psychology. Hon’ble Justice Thakur encouraged students to pursue their studies with passion, focus, moral integrity, and patriotism, stressing the need to contribute to society and inspire others despite limitations.

The ceremony was chaired by Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, who welcomed the incoming students as they embarked on a new journey to pursue a path towards becoming future business leaders and lawyers. Prof. Sharma spoke about the rigorous nature of the selection process of the undergraduate programmmes and introduced the “IIM culture”, which fosters curiosity and constant learning. He proudly highlighted IIM Rohtak’s unique position as the first IIM to offer a law program, which was established four years ago, and the involvement of over 100 international visiting faculty members. He emphasized that acquiring skills at an IIM requires passion and strong focus. He also noted that maintaining focus can be challenging due to various distractions and to overcome these distractions, he advised the students to engage in self-reflection and suggested to read a variety of books and works of literature. He highlighted the importance of holistic education, including mandatory yoga classes, and strict attendance norms. Prof. Sharma encouraged the students to value their community, engage in peer learning, and cultivate a strong reading habit.

The programme was followed by a panel discussion on “IIM Culture”, conducted by the esteemed faculty members of IIM Rohtak who emphasized the importance of building strong relationships with their peers and integrating it into IIM’s thorough academic environment. They highlighted strict discipline norms and urged the new batches to uphold the institute’s values, focus on developing strong academic knowledge, and aim for successful placements.

The second day of the programme comprised of panel discussions. The first panel discussed on “Challenges and Opportunities for Multinational Companies in India.” The panel underlined the significance of “thinking global but acting local” and leveraging India’s resources. The success factors included cultural diversity, infrastructure, and digital platforms tailored to local consumers. The panel concluded that customization, localization, and focusing on India’s young population are essential for the success of MNCs, with stability in policy being crucial.

The second panel discussed on “The World of Consulting: Opportunities and Challenges.” Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director of IIM Rohtak highlighted the history of consulting, starting in the late 1800s in America with a focus on technical expertise and evolving into strategic guidance in the 1980s. The panel focused on the dominance of consulting firms in India signifying the growth being variable in nature. It was also discussed how consultancy as a profession has witnessed dynamic shifts and has transitioned into a compelling industry. Success in consulting requires a progressive approach and a continuous learning attitude. The panelists’ concluding remarks were that “consulting is a lifestyle as much as a profession,” advising those interested to consider if this lifestyle suits them.

The third panel carried a discussion on “Legal Framework Presenting Challenges and Opportunities for Business in India.” Prof. Sharma highlighted the importance of understanding law and resilience. The Panelists stressed aligning legal practice with business needs, requiring a deep understanding of clients’ operations. They noted a gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements, recommending internships to bridge this gap. One of the panelists underlined “Artificial Intelligence will supplement, not replace, legal work, where human cognitive skills will remain crucial.” The panel concluded by advising the students to focus on learning the basics of law and having a holistic profile, emphasizing on the overall development.

The event was graced by the presence of honourable guests from organisations like State Street, Uber, Boadway Infotech, Cisco, Emmar, Grant Thorton Bharat, Korn Ferry, Deloitte, Alvarez & Marsal, Coforge, and law firms like Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, JSA Advocates and Solicitors, Luthra & Luthra, and S & R Associates.

IIM Rohtak, a premier institute of national importance with over 1500 students enrolled in various programmes, recently received the AMBA accreditation, making it to the top 2% of management institutes worldwide. As one of the most prominent names in academia presently, the institute is known for producing high-quality research output in all functional management areas, ranking amongst the top five IIMs in per capita research output. IIM Rohtak is the first and only IIM to have a law program since 2021. More than 400 students are already enrolled in this program as of July 2024.