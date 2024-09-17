KALP Studio Unveils BUILD: An Initiative to Drive and Empower Global Blockchain & Web 3.0 Community

Bengaluru, September 17th 2024, KALP Studio is proud to announce its initiative, BUILD, to enrich and consolidate global Blockchain & Web3.0 communities. BUILD was conceived with a clear vision – a dynamic hub for developers, businesses, investors, and thought leaders, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth across the blockchain ecosystem. At its core, BUILD is guided by a singular mission: “Innovate, Build, Network!”

BUILD is designed to foster innovations and future of limitless potential of the Blockchain and Web 3.0 industry. It is unlocking potential at every level, empowering all industry stakeholders to leverage global opportunities. BUILD is set to reshape how the industry collaborates, support peers, and leverage opportunities, providing a single platform for sharing ideas, accessing mentorship, networking, knowledge, research, and much more.

To celebrate the launch of BUILD, an event series, including a Virtual Hackathon and Developers and Business Summit will be held from 18-25 September respectively. This event series is, co-hosted by Maharashtra DAO and KALP Studio. With free registration, the hackathon invites Innovators, developers, and professionals interested in Blockchain, Web 2.0, Web 3.0, and gaming to participate as teams of 1 to 4 members.

The winners of the BUILD hackathon will be awarded with cash prize pool of INR 1,00,000, certification of excellence & training program completion, gain opportunities for mentorship, networking, and potential fundings. The award ceremony is on 24th at Radisson Chandigarh followed by Business Summit, where CXOs are invited for networking & exploring business opportunities.

Mrityunjaya Prajapati, Founder & CEO, KALP Studio, at the launch said, “BUILD is about uniting the global blockchain community and empowering it with knowledge, supportive ecosystem, technology, & networking. It’s a community-driven space where all stakeholders from Blockchain, Web3.0, and associated domains can come together to innovate, collaborate, and grow. Our mission is to empower the next generation of blockchain innovators.” Tapan Sangal, Founder of MAI Labs, highlighting some of the unique offering said, “At MAI LABS, we have always been committed to driving meaningful change in the Blockchain ecosystem. BUILD offers a unique platform for global collaboration, for innovations, talent, & resources. The future of blockchain lies in community-driven efforts like BUILD, where the focus is on working together to solve real-world challenges and create sustainable growth.”

With a focus on building the community by the community, BUILD is poised to become a cornerstone for blockchain and Web 3.0 growth and collaboration.