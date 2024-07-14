Kamineni Hospitals Introduces Privilege Card for Patients in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, July 13, 2024 – Kamineni Hospitals, has announced the launch of a special privilege card aimed at patients on 13th July 2024, at Poranki, Vijayawada. This initiative is designed to provide these patients with exclusive discounts on services offered at Kamineni Hospitals.

The privilege card was officially launched by Penumuluru MLA Bode Prasad on July 13, 2024. During the ceremony, Kamineni Hospitals also took the opportunity to honor MLA Bode Prasad for his recent electoral success in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on the occasion P. Sunil Kumar, Cluster Head, Kamineni Hospitals, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, “At Kamineni Hospitals, we are committed to ensuring healthcare accessibility for all. The introduction of the privilege card represents our dedication to supporting patients, allowing them to receive essential medical care at reduced costs.” Speaking on the occasion MLA Bode Prasad, Member of Legislative Assembly, Penumuluru, also shared his thoughts, saying, “I commend doctors and their services for their proactive approach in healthcare delivery. The privilege card initiative will undoubtedly benefit many patients in Vijayawada, ensuring they receive necessary treatments.”

The privilege card will offer eligible patients’ significant savings on medical treatments and services provided by Kamineni Hospitals, furthering the hospital’s commitment to serving the community.

P. Sunil Kumar, Cluster Head; Dr. Paparao, Orthopaedic Surgeon; Dr. Vardhan, General Medicine Specialist; and Dr. Vinati, Pulmonologist, Dr Sudheer neurologist and other key personnels attended the event.