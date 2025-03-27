Karnataka State Equestrian Competition 2025 Concludes with Exciting Performances

Bengaluru, March 27: Karnataka Riding Association (KRA), in partnership with Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) successfully hosted the 2nd edition of Karnataka State Equestrian Competition 2025. The event, held at EIRS, showcased exceptional talent, with Bhargav astride Gucci and Siddharth Nanda astride Sonia from EIRS securing top honors in the Show Jumping 100 cms and 120 cms respectively.

Athletes from prestigious institutions such as Zippy Equestrian Centre, Flying Sea Stallion, Royal Equestrian Academy, Bangalore Horse Riding School, and the host club, participated in a thrilling showcase of Dressage and Show Jumping. The competition featured some of the finest equine breeds, renowned for their agility, strength and elegance.

The event once again highlighted Karnataka’s growing prominence in equestrian sports, reinforcing its reputation as a hub for top-tier riders and promising talent.

Mr. Rudrapratap Singh, President of the Karnataka Riding Association, and Mr. Navneet, Secretary General of the Karnataka Riding Association, expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the participants, officials and supporters who played a vital role in the event’s success. A special note of gratitude was extended to Ms. Silva Storai, Director of Embassy International Riding School, for her commitment to the advancement of equestrian sports in the region.