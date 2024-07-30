Karnataka Tourism Makes Strong Impression at India International Travel Mart, Bengaluru

Karnataka Tourism celebrated a triumphant participation at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) Bengaluru 2024. Held from July 26th to July 28th at Hall No. A, Tripura Vasini, Palace Ground, Bengaluru. The event provided an exceptional platform for showcasing the state’s diverse tourism offerings to travel trade professionals, generating significant interest and enthusiasm.

Karnataka Tourism brought immense pride to the state by winning two prestigious awards at IITM Bengaluru. The state received the esteemed “Culinary Tourism Destination of the Year” award, highlighting its rich and diverse culinary heritage. Additionally, Karnataka was honoured with the “Host State” award, recognizing its exceptional efforts in promoting tourism and providing unparalleled visitor experiences. These accolades reinforce Karnataka’s status as a premier tourist destination in India.

Karnataka‘s participation at IITM showcased the state’s rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and diverse experiences. The Karnataka Tourism Pavilion attracted a steady stream of visitors eager to explore the state’s tourism potential, with key attractions such as Mysore, Coorg, Hampi, and the coastal regions prominently featured.

Leading the Karnataka Tourism delegation was Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of KSTDC, along with key stakeholders. Their presence emphasized the extensive tourism experiences available in Karnataka. The Pavilion also welcomed distinguished guests, including Dr. Jayanta Kumar Ray, IAS – Secretary (Tourism), Govt. of Puducherry, and Shri. K. Lakshminarayanan, Hon’ble Tourism Minister, Govt. of Puducherry.

Throughout the event, the Karnataka Tourism delegation engaged in meaningful discussions with domestic tour operators, travel agents, and other key stakeholders. These interactions aimed to strengthen existing ties and forge new partnerships, ultimately boosting tourism to Karnataka.

The event provided an excellent opportunity to network with travel agents, tour operators, and industry stakeholders, forging new partnerships and strengthening existing relationships. Karnataka Tourism’s focus on sustainable tourism and responsible travel practices resonated well with the industry, positioning the state as a preferred destination for environmentally conscious travelers.

The successful participation at IITM Bengaluru is expected to boost tourism inflow to Karnataka from across the country. The Karnataka Tourism Department remains committed to further promoting the state as a must-visit destination and will continue to participate in such platforms to showcase its offerings.