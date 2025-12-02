Kashi Tamil Sangamam deepens spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 2: Conveying his best wishes for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam that began on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this vibrant programme “deepens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Taking it to X, PM Modi said, “As the Kashi Tamil Sangamam begins today, I convey my best wishes for this vibrant programme which deepens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ I wish everyone coming for the Sangamam a pleasant and memorable stay in Kashi!”

The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a cultural and educational exchange program between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), begins on Tuesday and runs from December 2 to 15 this year.

Launched in 2022, the initiative seeks to rekindle the ancient civilisational, linguistic, and spiritual ties linking Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi).

Ahead of the inauguration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his enthusiasm for the event on X.

“I will witness the fourth edition of ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, a vibrant expression of Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat, beginning today in the sacred city of Varanasi, the abode of Baba Vishwanath,” he posted.

“This grand event, commencing with the theme ‘Let us Learn Tamil’, will once again serve as a medium to weave together the culture and traditions of North and South India into a single thread. Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, today’s ‘New India’ is at the pinnacle of Vedic and cultural consciousness,” he added.

The first edition in 2022, held over nearly a month, saw enthusiastic participation from scholars, students, artists and pilgrims from both states.

The third edition, initially planned for December 2024, was later rescheduled and conducted from February 15 to 24, 2025. Officials have confirmed that the upcoming fourth edition will open in Varanasi on December 2, with the concluding ceremony to be held at Rameswaram, symbolically linking the sacred northern and southern ends of the Indian subcontinent.

This year’s theme, “Learn Tamil”, highlights the richness of the Tamil language and its classical literary heritage, with a particular focus on engaging students from northern states.

–IANS