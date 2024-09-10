Kashmir, September 10, 2024: The Ganpati Festival, a revered tradition, is being celebrated this year with renewed enthusiasm and community spirit, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Punit Balan and his team. The festivities, which honor Lord Ganesha, took place at two key locations: Siddhivinayak Ganpatyar Mandir in Srinagar and Vessu KP Colony in Anantnag, South Kashmir.

Despite the challenges faced during the militancy years, the local community continues to witness and participate in these celebrations, reflecting the enduring spirit of communal harmony in the Valley. The active involvement of the local population underscores the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood and mutual respect that transcend religious boundaries.

Punit Balan, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Celebration Chief and Trustee shared his sentiments “Our aim is to unite the community and celebrate our cultural heritage with enthusiasm and respect. The support from the Indian Army has been crucial in ensuring that this year’s festival is spiritually fulfilling and safe. It is heartening to see the participation of our local neighbors, which speaks volumes about the strength of our community bonds and shared values.”

The Siddhivinayak Ganpatyar Mandir Management Committee and the Vessu Welfare Committee extend their heartfelt gratitude to Shri Punit Balan and the Shri Bausaheb Rangari Trust for their support and generous contribution of eco-friendly Ganesha idols. Their contributions have significantly enhanced the festival’s impact, making it a beacon of environmental consciousness and communal unity.

The Ganpati Festival serves as a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage and a testament to the strength of community ties. This year’s dual-location event promises to be a memorable occasion for all involved.