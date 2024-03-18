KAVERI Introduces Love Earth Initiative, Pledges for a Sustainable Future

The famed Lakmé Fashion Week Designer and ebullient personality Kaveri Lalchand is proud to announce the launch of its Love Linen & Love Earth initiative, a testament to its unwavering commitment to sustainability and circularity. With a deep-rooted ethos of preserving our planet for future generations, KAVERI is leading the charge in integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of its operations.

The Love Earth 2024 initiative is a multifaceted program designed to promote sustainable fashion and reduce waste. Through this initiative, Kaveri invites customers to participate in the upcycling of old KAVERI garments by transforming them into beautiful toys, bags, and accessories. By incentivizing customers to exchange their old Kaveri garments for a 15% discount on a new outfit, we are encouraging conscious consumption and fostering a culture of reuse and recycling.” Not only does this initiative benefit the environment by minimizing textile waste, but it also provides valuable work-from-home opportunities to women in challenging conditions.

“KAVERI proudly commits to reciprocate the generosity, pledging to give back to the environment and nurture the delicate balance we share with the planet,” said Kaveri Lalchand, founder of Kaveri. “With our Love Earth 2024 initiative, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable living and empower our customers to make a positive impact on the environment.

Customers can participate in the Love Earth 2024 initiative by visiting any of Kaveri’s stores in Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. By recycling, reusing, and re-loving elegant styles, individuals can contribute to a more sustainable tomorrow while indulging in exquisite linen fashion.