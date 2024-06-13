Kia India Surpasses 250,000 Vehicle Exports Milestone

New Delhi, 13 June 2024: Kia India, a leading premium carmaker, today announced the achievement of a significant milestone of surpassing 250,000 vehicle exports. Since 2019, the company has shipped 255,133 units internationally to over 100 markets from its Anantapur manufacturing facility. The Seltos has been the major contributor, accounting for 59% of the company’s overall overseas dispatches. Kia’s other innovations – Sonet and Carens follow in second and third places, contributing 34% and 7%, respectively.

Kia India is one of the key export hubs for the Kia corporation. However, in recent years, the company has focused more on selling its cars in the domestic markets and is now going to make 90% of products for India from this year.

At present Kia India exports to over 100 international markets from its Anantapur facility. A few of the major markets for Kia India exports include South Africa, Chile, Paraguay and Latin America. Kia’s dedication to innovation and excellence has secured its place as a global leader in the automotive industry, both in India and globally.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “Our dedication to quality and innovation has driven us to this milestone. The success of our Made in India vehicles internationally shows our commitment to quality. We’ve quickly become a major market for Kia Corporation and aim to maintain this momentum. While our focus is on the domestic market, we plan to keep our exports steady this year.”

Kia’s Anantapur plant, which commenced production around five years ago, has quickly become a crucial export hub within the company’s global network. The facility’s advanced production capabilities and adherence to the highest quality standards have enabled Kia to meet the demand for RVs worldwide.