The Hon. Prime Minister of India delivered his speech during the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on April 01, 2022 at Talkatora stadium, New Delhi wherein he gave a clarion call which is mentioned below:

Following the above-mentioned clarion call, the District Administration, Bharuch envisaged and strongly determined to undertake the CSR initiative by carrying the vision to empower the maximum adolescent girls of the district by providing not only in-house training (on 06 several modules especially safe health and hygiene practice, appropriate nutrition intake, menstrual health management, their legal rights and entitlements, convergence of girls’ centric Government schemes and leadership development) but also selecting “Gram Jagrut Kishoris” and “Taluka Jagrut Kishoris” respectively through micro and macro assessment and later, conducting number of expert sessions on the several modules as well as exposure visit at several informative places, assign several roles and responsibilities to the “Taluka Jagrut Kishoris” and provide them several opportunities and occasion to exhibit their inner potentialities with ultimate goal to institutionalize them at last. Consequently, the CSR initiative viz. “Kishori Utkarsh Pahel” was officially launched on National Girl’s Child Day – 2023 with the support of CSR funding, implementation, knowledge and capacity-building partners respectively viz. DCM Shriram Foundation, BharatCares (SMECT) and Education-Health-Police-Women and Child Development department. Primarily, this CSR Initiative was executed at the Jhagadia block and later, it is being implemented at the Ankleshwar block of Bharuch.

Currently, on January 08, 2024, an informative session was conducted for the adolescent girls of Sajod Sarvajanik High School, Ankleshwar (Bharuch, Gujarat) where more than 200 girls participated in this two-way interactive session. This session was graced by the invitee Speakers viz. Ms. Natisha Mathur, IAS, Assistant Collector-Ankleshwar where emphasized on detailed verbal presentation regarding the UPSC-GPSC competitive exams to crack through painstaking effort as well as motivated adolescent girls to focus on fearless study preparation plan, uncertain challenges to face and opportunities to grab by providing own and 12th Fail movie illustration. While Smt. Swati Raol, District Education Officer, Bharuch made the girls follow the principle of 3Es (i.e. Energetic, Enthusiastic and Empowered) to live a fearless life by sharing multiple examples. Later, Shree Divyesh Parmar, District Educational Inspector, Bharuch talked about the importance of studying and upcoming exams, the application of conscious behavior, development of an alert mindset especially not to become the victim of physical harassment and gender inequality. At last, Ms. Sejal Prajapati, program coordinator, Women and Child Development briefed about the number of government schemes related to girls and women and made the girls take benefit and disseminate awareness.

This informative session ended with several questions from girls and their answers from the invitee and expression of thanks and distribution of the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” printed kite and pen among the girls.