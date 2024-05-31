New Delhi, May 2024: KL Deemed to be University is proud to announce the hosting of the 4th International Conference on Advanced Trends in Computational Engineering Mathematics (ICATCEM-2024), to be held at its Vijayawada campus from July 9th to 13th, 2024. Organized by the Department of Mathematics, this conference aims to encourage collaboration, exchange insights and research findings in Computational Engineering Mathematics among academicians, scientists, researchers, engineers, and industry professionals.

Sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology – Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB), New Delhi, the computational mathematics conference has received a support grant of ₹3 lakhs to ensure the quality conduct of the event. This conference aims to bring together academics, scientists, researchers, engineers, and industrialists to discuss applied mathematics. It will provide a platform for sharing experiences, research findings, and innovations in the field, advancing mathematical research and keeping participants updated on current trends.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, remarked, “The ICATCEM-2024 conference aligns perfectly with our mission to promote innovation and excellence in higher education. We are dedicated to creating a global platform for knowledge exchange and advancing research in computational engineering mathematics. The discussions on contemporary topics will undoubtedly yield meaningful solutions and insights, benefiting all participants. I eagerly anticipate the collaborative exchanges and knowledge sharing that will address sector challenges and contribute to the betterment of society and the world, making this conference a significant and enriching experience for everyone involved”.

Participants will have the opportunity to present their current research findings, share innovative ideas, and engage in discussions that could shape future research directions. The conference will feature invited talks from renowned researchers at prestigious institutes, offering valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements in applied mathematics.

A wide range of topics will be covered, including Analysis, Optimization, Differential Equations, Dynamical Systems, Fuzzy Set Theory, Fluid Dynamics, Graph Theory, Mathematical Modelling, Variational Inequalities, Fixed Point Theory, Numerical Methods, Algorithms, Neural Networks, Image Processing, and Cryptography. Selected papers will undergo peer review and be published in Scopus and Web of Science indexed journals.

The Department of Mathematics at KL Deemed to be University, known for its highly qualified and motivated faculty, is dedicated to advancing both pure and applied mathematics. The department offers a diverse curriculum designed to meet the professional needs of students from various backgrounds, with a particular emphasis on data science and artificial intelligence applications. Dr. B.V. Appa Rao, Professor and Head of the Department of Mathematics, and Dr. Renuka Kolandasamy, Convenor, along with other faculty members and staff, will ensure the smooth conduct of the conference