KLK Ventures Enhances Sustainable Agriculture in J&K with Solar Water Pumps Under PM Kusum Yojana

Delhi, October 2024 – KLK Ventures is excited to announce the launch of its new platform aimed at transforming farming in Jammu and Kashmir with sustainable solar water pumps under the PM Kusum Yojana. This innovative platform will simplify the application process, provide ongoing support, and enhance post-installation services for farmers seeking affordable, renewable energy solutions for irrigation.

The platform is designed to make the entire process seamless, from initial application to post-installation services. Farmers can apply online, and the KLK team will manage every stage: conducting site feasibility surveys, handling documentation, dispatching materials, overseeing pump installation, and conducting quality checks. To ensure long-term satisfaction, KLK will also provide post-installation visits to check the system’s performance.

Under the PM Kusum Yojana, the government offers an 80% subsidy on the cost of solar water pumps, with farmers contributing only 20%. KLK Ventures, a government-empanelled partner, has already installed more than 800 solar pumps in Jammu and 500 in Kashmir, aiming to reach a total of 3,000 pumps in Jammu and 2,500 in Kashmir. These pumps empower farmers, especially those in remote areas, by allowing them to irrigate their fields without relying on diesel or electric pumps, reducing costs and supporting eco-friendly farming.

The scheme supports farmers in areas where electricity is not easily available. Farmers can install solar-powered pumps of up to 7.5 HP, and in special regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and other hilly areas, the subsidy is available for pumps of up to 10 HP. This helps farmers irrigate their fields without relying on expensive diesel pumps.

Akshat Jain, CEO of KLK Ventures, said, “The PM Kusum Yojana is a game-changer for farmers, especially in remote areas. By providing solar water pumps, we are not only helping farmers reduce their costs but also promoting the use of renewable energy in agriculture. Our aim is to complete the installation of all targeted pumps in Jammu and Kashmir, and we are proud to contribute to the government’s mission of making irrigation more accessible and affordable.”

Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir can take advantage of this scheme to improve their irrigation systems and reduce their dependence on traditional power sources. With solar-powered pumps, they can ensure a steady water supply to their fields, even in off-grid areas.