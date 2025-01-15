KNC Authorized as C3PAO to Conduct CMMC Level 2 Assessments

Carlsbad, CA, 15th January 2025 KNC Strategic Services in Carlsbad, CA, was authorized on January 2, 2025 by the Cyber AB to conduct CMMC Level 2 Assessments of the over 80,000 organizations that comprise the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). KNC is one of only forty CMMC Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO) in the nation, as of the time of this release, which have been authorized to conduct these types of assessments. Through their company experience participating in CMMC Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessments, and through their providing Governance, Risk and Compliance consulting, KNC is poised as a top C3PAO to support this effort. KNC is now scheduling assessments for 2025. Organizations Seeking Certifications interested in scheduling their assessments should contact us as soon as possible to discuss scheduling.

KNC is a Cybersecurity Services Provider, that caters to a diverse range of industries including government, transportation, utilities, defense industrial base and commercial organizations. KNC is a service-disabled veteran owned business formed in 2018 currently celebrating its seventh year anniversary. KNC’s success is based largely upon the quality of their resources and through providing red, white and blue glove customer service. KNC is dedicated to the veteran’s community. KNC donates 10% of its annual profits to support veterans through a nonprofit KNC established named US Veterans Advancing Through Learning, Opportunities and Resources (US VALOR) which offers a Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program for active-duty US Military Service Members who are transitioning out of the military. Veterans make exceptional employees in the field of Cybersecurity.