Kochi Hosts INASL-2024: India’s Premier Scientific Meeting of Liver Specialists

Kochi, 09-08-2024: The 32nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver (INASL), themed “Shaping the Future of Hepatology,” was inaugurated at Le Meridian Kochi. The chief guest was Prof. J.B. Dilawari, former Head of the Department of Gastroenterology at PGI Chandigarh, Prof. Aleksander Krag, Secretary-General of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), and Prof. Nazia Selzner, representing the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS), were the guests of honour.

This conference, being hosted in Kerala for the first time, has attracted 200 international and national faculty members, along with over 1,500 delegates from across India and around the globe. With nearly 420 presentations scheduled, researchers and practitioners will share their insights and experiences in hepatology.

The conference, which runs until Saturday, will cover key topics such as Predictive and Preventive Hepatology, Liver Transplantation, Alcohol-associated Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis, Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease, Acute Kidney Injury and Kidney Failure, and Autoimmune Liver Disease. Attendees will also engage in case-based discussions and explore the latest advancements in the field.

INASL 2024 is being jointly organized by the Indian Society of Gastroenterology Kerala Chapter, Cochin Gut Club, Cochin Liver Club, and Kochi Liver Transplantation Society, providing a comprehensive update on current knowledge and future advances in liver disease research and treatment.

Dr. G.N Ramesh, Organizing Chairperson-INASL-2024 and Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Aster Medcity-Kochi , Prof. S.P Singh, President-INASL, Prof. Ajay Duseja, Secretary General-INASL, Prof. Aleksander Krag, Secretary General-EASL, Prof. Nazia Selzner, President-ILTS, Prof. JB Dilawari and Dr. Charles Panackel, Organizing Secretary -INASL-2024 and Senior Consultant – Hepatology- Aster Medcity-Kochi spoke at the ceremony.