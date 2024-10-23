Kolor Champ ’24 – a Grand Showcase of Artistic Talent Across India

Hyderabad, October 23, 2024—Hyderabad is going to be the host of one of the biggest events celebrating creativity. The 17th National Competition—Kolor Champ ’24, a grand showcase of Artistic Talent from across India—will be held in Hyderabad on 27 October at the SR Classic Convention in Shamshabad. Global Art will bring the country’s most creative young minds together on one stage. Globalart program aims to develop the artistic and creative potential of children.

The kids from 7 states and cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Delhi, Jaipur, and more will showcase their artistic prowess and unique expressions through art, making this the largest national event of its kind.

The event comes to Hyderabad second time after a gap of several years.

Participants, aged 5-15, will take on an exciting challenge to create their masterpieces on the topic which will be announced ‘on the spot’ and transform a blank canvas into vivid expressions of their unique imagination within just 2-2.5 hours.

Mr. Amit Krishn Gulati is an award-winning industrial designer, entrepreneur and educator a visiting faculty at the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad, School of Planning & Architecture (SPA) Delhi, and Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) Delhi will be the chief guest. He is also the co-founder of Incubis – which is one of India’s pioneering Architecture & Design companies.

Mr Dinesh Victor, Founder & MD of SIP Academy India, the force behind Globalart in India, and Mr Ajin Thong, Co-Founder & COO of Globalart Worldwide from Malaysia, who has also served as the chief trainer of Globalart Worldwide for 21 years will grace the inaugural of the competition.

This is an event showcasing the innovative minds of India’s next generation. The children’s creativity will flow spontaneously as they compete live, weaving their imaginative ideas into artistic masterpieces, added Globalart in a press note issued in Hyderabad today.

WWF featured Globalart children’s works in campaigns for Save the Tiger and Climate Change. The works of the children are also displayed at the 2nd World Ministerial Conference with delegates from 13 countries in Bali, Indonesia, earning Globalart certificates of appreciation. The competition also holds a Limca Book of Records.

The Globalart programme is now present in 23 countries with over 650 centres, nurturing the creativity of 300,000 children globally. In India, Globalart operates in 140 centres across Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Telangana, enriching the lives of 90,000 children. The curriculum focuses on building creative thinking and artistic skills, endorsed by LeFranc & Bourgeois, France, and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Malaysia.